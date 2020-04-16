Portion Control Eating: THESE are the easy tips to maintain quantity for your food intake

If you tend to overeat, then you should have a check on your portion control for foods. There are some easy tricks for portion control which can help you for weight loss and management.

We tend to do numerous things for weight loss and management. Workout and strict diet plan are the two most essential things about it. But you might have heard that there are some underlying reasons also which are responsible for the sudden weight gain. One of them is uncontrolled portion eating. We often eat a lot in one meal and then later, we can’t even breathe properly. This is extremely unhealthy for our body. Even if it’s a special occasion, portion control eating is a must for weight loss and control. If we suddenly increase our food intake, the entire effort for dieting will be futile.

But people often cannot control or understand their food portions. Due to which, they increase their food intake. So, they need proper guidance to have a check on their portion eating regularly. So, here we have jotted down some easy ways to control the quantity of food to consume.

Portion Control for food intake: Try these easy tips to limit your food intake.

1- Drink a big glass of water before having your meal. This will give you a feeling of satiety. You won’t be able to eat a lot. It will also reduce the risk of dehydration which often causes belly fat.

2- Add lots of veggies to your meal because they give you the feeling of satiety to prevent you from overeating. Spinach, sandwiches, etc. can be eaten as they are rich in fibre.

3- If you start to eat your snacks directly from the box then you will surely eat a lot. Just take a small amount of food and have it.

4- Have a bowl of tasty soup before your meal with a lot of veggies in it. This will make you feel fuller after which you will automatically eat less.

5- Turn off the TV and put your mobile phones away while eating. Research says generally it makes you eat more as you are distracted. As your full attention is on TV or phone, you cannot count on your food intake.

6- Take your food on a small bowl or plate to eat less. It’s a great trick to control your food portion.

7- If you are prone to overeating, then keep one-third of your meal aside as if you can have it later. Generally, our hunger takes around 20 minutes to set in. So, by that time you will be satisfied with your meal without taking that extra one.

8- To make your portion more precise you can measure it with a cup before putting it on the plate. For example, take a medium-size cup and fill it half with rice. This quantity would be fixed for your rice consumption. You can decide it accordingly.

9- Use your hand for serving instead of using any measuring tools. For example, when you are having fish, poultry or beans then a palm-sized serving for a woman or a two-palm sized portion for a man is good. A fist-sized portion for women or two-fist sized portion for men is good to have for veggies and salads. For high-carb foods, use one cupped-hand portion for women and two for men. For butter, oils and nuts, use one thumb-sized portion for women and two for men.

10- Eating quickly makes you less aware of your food portion. So, whenever you eat food, eat slowly, chew properly every bite and sip water in the middle of it to control your portion.

11- Just because you are extremely hungry, don’t over eat. Even if you haven’t eaten for a longer time, always limit your portion.

12- You can consult a dietician for your portion control eating and try to maintain it religiously. You can also maintain a diary to keep a record of your food consumption, so that you can show it to your nutritionist next time.

