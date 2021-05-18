Practice these yoga asanas at home to boost your immunity says Yoga expert, Grandmaster Akshar

Yoga and meditation practices are known to improve your immunity and helps in promoting healthy lungs. Here are some yoga asanas shared by grandmaster Akshar to improve immunity while you are quarantined at home.

Asanas like Chakrasana, Dhanurasana and Ustrasana cause the chest to expand and thus the lungs get more oxygen. This can be especially important during coronavirus as this increases oxygen levels in the body. This makes the pose valuable to prevent respiratory diseases and expand lung capacity.

The holistic practice of Yoga is a combination of asanas, mudras, pranayama and meditation. It promises to naturally support the improvement of the immune system. Yoga techniques aid in lessening stress hormones in your body. Stress, anxiety are often the biggest culprits for weakening immunity levels. When you include yoga in your daily routine, it can improve the condition and functioning of the lungs and respiratory tract. It stimulates the lymphatic system and removes toxins from the body. By cleansing the body, you can ensure the optimal functioning of your organs.

Research proves that practising Yoga for even 15-20 minutes a day can increase endorphins within the body. This is what decreases the cortisol levels known to cause stress. Yoga can improve your immunity through the cultivation of a positive state of mind. When you are calm and optimistic, it improves your overall health.

Here are a few yoga asanas as shared by grandmaster Akshar that you can include in your daily routine to improve your immunity while isolated at home.

Dhanurasana

Start by lying on your belly.

Fold your knees grabbing onto your ankles.

Inhale and lift your legs and arms up as much as you can.

Balance on your stomach.

Look up and hold the posture for a while.

Word of Advice:

Avoid if you have injured your shoulders, wrists, back or neck.

Pregnant women must not perform this posture.

Avoid this posture if you have had any recent abdominal or neck surgery.

Chakrasana

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

Place your palms next to your ears, with fingers pointing forward.

Inhale, and lift your entire body up.

Allow your head to fall gently behind and try to keep your neck relaxed.

Distribute your body weight evenly between your feet and palms.

Word of Advice:

The posture is not recommended if you are suffering from any kind of back injury or spinal problems. Those who have a condition of glaucoma, and/or high blood pressure should avoid this pose.

Paschimottanasana

Begin by stretching your legs out forward.

Keep your knees slightly bent if you can’t straighten them fully.

Reach your arms up and keep your back upright.

Exhale as you reach forward and hold your big toe if you can. If not, reach and grab your ankle, calf muscle or shin bone.

Hold the asana for a while.

Padahasthasana

Begin in Samasthithi.

Exhale and fold forward with your upper body.

Drop your head and relax your shoulders and neck.

Try to bring the trunk closer to the legs.

Place palms on either side of feet.

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice.

Hold this asana for a while.

Ustrasana

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips.

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Do not strain or flex your neck but keep it in a neutral position.

Stay in this posture for a couple of breaths.

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose. Withdraw your hands and bring them back to your hips as you straighten up.

Shalabasana

Lie down flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your thighs.

Inhale completely (Purak), hold your breath (Kumbakh) and then lift your legs up together.

Ensure that your knees remain straight and your feet are together.

Place your chin or forehead on the ground.

Hold the posture for 10 seconds, slowly bringing your legs down and then exhale breath.

