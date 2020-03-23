Pregnancy and Coronavirus: Can COVID19 lead to infertility and should you stop trying to conceive now?

Pregnancy and Coronavirus: Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar revealed whether COVID19 can lead to infertility and should you stop trying to get pregnant or not.

Over the past month or so there is a lot of discussion over coronavirus infection. Social distancing, work from home, hand washing are some of the precautionary measures that we have been following to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many people want to know whether the virus has any negative impact on fertility, pregnancy and reproductive health. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Medical Director, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF specialist at Cocoon Fertility helped us to know whether Covid-19 infection causes infertility and whether you should stop trying to pregnant among others.

She said, "There are no studies at present that show that the virus impacts fertility. Research is still ongoing. There were some reports from China that stated that the virus affects testis and hence male fertility. These reports have been proven wrong. There is no reason to panic about future fertility."

What to do if you are in the middle of fertility treatments – IUI, IVF or Egg freezing? Dr. Walavalkar shared, "If you are undergoing IVF treatment the advice from medical bodies in Europe, USA and India all agree that eggs can be collected, embryos made but the embryo transfer should be deferred at the present time. If you test COVID -19 positive and are about to start treatment or in the middle of treatment, it is best to consult your IVF doctor on an immediate basis and discuss your options with them."

Pregnancy and Coronavirus: Should you stop trying to conceive right now?

When asked if one should stop trying to conceive right now, to which she said," If you don’t have the infection, medically you need not stop trying for a pregnancy. Postponing pregnancy plans is a personal decision and it is best to follow health recommendations that the department of health passes from time to time. It is best to consult with your doctor before making decisions."

She added, "If you already have COVID-19 infection, it is strongly recommended that you avoid getting pregnant. It is best to wait until you fully recover before you fall pregnant."

