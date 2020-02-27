Pregnancy: Household items that may be toxic to your unborn baby

Pregnant women have to keep multiple things in mind to make sure that their baby is born healthy. Here are some household things that may be toxic to your unborn baby and should be avoided by all means.

Pregnancy is an experience that every woman cherishes. The midnight cravings to morning sickness, everything is an experience itself. It's something that a woman cherishes throughout her life. It's not only a joyous occasion for her, but it's an equally exciting time for the family as well. As a mother, when you know the baby is inside you, you would want to do everything you can to keep them protected from harm.

From giving up caffeine to adopting a much healthier lifestyle, parents-to-be take all necessary precautions to ensure the baby's well-being. While we all have an idea about the things that are safe and unsafe for the baby, however as per the recent studies some commonly used products in our household can impact the baby's health. Keeping that in mind here are some products you should be very cautious of during pregnancy.

Wall paint:

We all love to redecorate our house for the baby, but while doing so you need to be aware that walls paints may have traces of lead, which may increase the risk of birth defects or premature birth. Try to use products which do not contain solvents, or sprays and keep the room well-ventilated and it's best if someone else decorates the house apart from you.

Mosquito sprays:

Mosquito repellents really help to fight the nasty mosquitos and bugs, however, they are not pregnancy-friendly. They contain minutes traces of DEET and other chemicals, which can penetrate through the skin and so it is best avoided during the initial few months when the baby is developing.

Naphthalene balls:

They are generally used to repel insects and holes, but they contain 98% naphthalene, which is a toxic chemical. The side effects can vary from nausea, dizziness and lead to severe health complications in the fetus if they are ingested or come in contact with.

Plastic:

Plastic is not only bad for the environment, but it's also worse for a pregnant woman. It is so because plastic contains traces of dangerous chemicals like phthalates, which can cause severe fetal complications and affect reproductive growth in little ones.

Cat litter box:

Studies state that household products, like cat litter box or sandbox, contain parasite, called Toxoplasma gondii which, if ingested, can lead to serious birth complications in babies and cause other side effects for the mother as well.

