Pregnancy Tips: Here are some easy pregnancy DOs and DON'TS every expecting mother needs

Pregnancy also means that we all need to take extra precautionary measures to keep the mother and the baby healthy and happy.

From the moment you find out that you're going to have a little baby, a new addition to your family, it's a source of joy and happiness. It's a good reason to celebrate and have fun for a couple but that's not the only thing. As a baby grows inside you, you have to take on the responsibility of taking care of your baby's health and growth and care for your child like there's no tomorrow. From the time that bundle of joy grows inside you, it becomes your job to nurture it and that's what turns you into a mother. But this doesn't mean that you should panic and worry. It's nothing to stress about. All you need to do is, consult your doctor and start taking care of your baby but other than that you also need to follow some rules to care for your and your baby's health as well. It is essential to ensure that your baby develops in a healthy manner and also keep your own health in mind while you do so. Here are some pregnancy dos and don't that every woman needs.

Dos

- Other than your daily balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals and proteins, you also need some extra multivitamins which can aid your baby's growth and development. Don't skip out on that extra nutrition that your baby needs. Take the multivitamins that your doctor has prescribed you as per your health condition and requirement.

- Your hormones will be all over the place and it's pretty normal for pregnant women to get exhausted soon and often feel fatigued but don't forget to get adequate sleep whenever you can. Take naps in between, schedule power naps and get a minimum of 8 hours of sleep every night and that might keep you from feeling lethargic.

- Most people believe that a pregnant woman should only rest and eat well but that's not true. Every pregnant woman needs a few exercises and workout throughout the day. Include some light exercises like yoga in your daily routine as this can keep you and your baby healthy and also help you deal with pregnancy problems like mood swings and weight gain and insomnia.

- People usually avoid having sex during pregnancy for various reasons but as long as your doctor allows it, you should not skip out on it. Your doctor can guide you on safe sex tips and positions during pregnancy.

Don'ts

- Quit smoking. Smoking during your pregnancy can have a dangerous impact on your baby and it's health. There's a risk that your child may be born with learning disabilities or even a low birth weight if you smoke during your pregnancy.

- Stay away from alcohol. Consumption of alcohol during pregnancy can lead to the risk of your baby being born with learning disabilities, low birth weight and behavioural problems as well as slow development and growth related problems. There is no safe drinking limits during pregnancy. Even a sip of alcohol can do immense damage to your child.

- A lot of people assume that a hot bath can help sooth a pregnant woman's pain but that can be dangerous for her and her baby. A hot tub or sauna or jacuzzi can put a pregnant woman at the risk of a miscarriage.

- Stay away from caffeine. Caffeine is not good for your baby's health and can impact his or her heart rate and put your baby's life at risk. Consult your doctor and put a limit to your caffeine consumption.

