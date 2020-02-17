Pregnancy Tips: Here's why soon to be mothers MUST AVOID potato chips

Pregnant women often have some weird cravings, while some are safe for the health, there are quite a few that should be avoided and one such thing is potato chips. Here's why pregnant women should avoid eating potato chips.

Motherhood is something that completes a woman and pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of every woman's life. The craving to have ice cream at 3 am, or the desire to have roadside Chinese during rain, expectant mothers have all sorts of cravings at ungodly hours. Some mommies even like to have chalk, I know it sounds surreal, but it's true. But as delightful and enriching the phase is, pregnancy can also be tricky at times. And there are several things that a pregnant woman needs to avoid.

During pregnancy, women crave for a lot of things that may not be healthy for them. And one such thing that's not healthy are potato chips. Yes, as per a recent study, pregnant women should avoid consuming too much vegetable oil and potato chips.

If you are an expecting anytime soon and have been gorging on chips, beware as it may result in an increased risk of pregnancy complications and poor development of the baby. The study further states that potato chips and vegetable oil have omega 6 fats, linoleic acid, and overconsumption of this nutrient can promote inflammation and may be associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Published in The Journal of Physiology, the study further states that following a diet that exceeds the daily intake of linoleic acid might be harmful in pregnancy. That's another reason experts recommend expecting women to avoid excess consumption of chips and vegetable oil. It's not only harmful to the baby and the heart, but food rich in linoleic acid can also cause contraction of the uterus. However, it's always advisable to consult your gynaecologist before adding or eliminating anything from your diet. Since whatever you eat not only affects you, but it also affects the well being of the baby.

