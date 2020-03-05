Pregnancy Tips: Home remedies to get rid of nausea immediately

While being pregnant is a great thing for every woman, however, nausea and morning sickness is something pregnant women are tired of. Here are some home remedies that'll help you get rid of nausea immediately.

Being pregnant is one of the most joyous times in every woman's life. Women love to wake up to the feeling of being pregnant and hence do everything they can to maintain the health of the baby. Be it quitting their favourite food, or limiting the consumption of alcohol, mothers do a lot to make sure that their child is healthy. However, pregnancy is surely a delight, but it also has its downsides, and one such downside is constantly feeling nauseous.

Pregnant women have morning sickness, but they also feel nauseous a lot. And it gets more tedious and embarrassing to handle when they are outdoors. It's tiring and unwanted at the same time. So, to avoid this situation, here are common home remedies that can help you with nausea.

Ginger:

Ginger is found in almost every kitchen. It is commonly used to treat nausea, vomiting and other digestion issues. If you feel nauseous quite often then you should chew a small piece of fresh ginger. Consumption of ginger is safe, but you should not overdo it.

Peppermint Oil:

Smelling essential oils like peppermint oil can also help with nausea. Research states that peppermint aromatherapy is effective in reducing nausea by 75 percent in all cases. Smelling peppermint oil is safe.

Spices:

We all use spices in our food to enhance its taste, but then some spices also help to reduce the symptoms of nausea. Fennel powder, cinnamon powder and cumin extract are the common spices used for treating nausea and vomiting.

Cardamom:

Eating cardamom is another common Ayurvedic remedy to treat nausea and vomiting. Whenever you start feeling uneasy, take one or two cardamom pods in your mouth and slowly chew it.

Sodium Bicarbonate:

Popularly known as baking soda, it is a natural remedy to get rid of nausea. Add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of warm water, stir it properly and drink it for relief.

Disclaimer: These tips are based on the research. If you feel uncomfortable or sick, then it's better to visit your gynaecologist for the same.

