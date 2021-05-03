Pregnant during Covid 19 second wave? HERE are 5 tips to maintain mental health & sanity

Being pregnant during the COVID 19 crisis can be a tough phase for the parents-to-be. So, here are 5 tips to tackle your sanity and maintain mental well-being, according to an expert.

Motherhood is a life-changing experience that comes with its own set of struggles. Similarly, the Coronavirus pandemic is a life-changing phenomenon that has affected every human life around the world. People are tensed, scared and paranoid thinking about the current situation. This situation is even more delicate for pregnant women. Would be mothers may have to tackle a lot of mental pressure at this time due to the sensitivity of the situation and their pregnancy. So, Dr. Aarthi Bharat, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, shares some tips for would be moms to maintain their mental well-being.

Be honest with yourself

It's important to accept the fact that pregnancy can be difficult and caring for a baby during a crisis can be difficult. So, it's more important to be prepared than to have a pre-existing plan because the needs of the mother and infant, as well as the available resources, must be considered.

Acknowledge that you are upset

Pregnant women should be well aware of maintaining mental health during the lockdown period. They should be ready to recognise the signs of depression and seek professional help for that. So, always check with your doctor to maintain your mental well-being.

Limit your exposure to news about COVID-19

It is fine to be curious to know about what’s going on in the country. But exposing yourself to COVID-19 news will only increase your anxiety which might have adverse effects on the baby. Furthermore, a great deal of fake news continues to circulate, resulting in the spread of false facts. So, try to get COVID-19 updates on a regular basis from reputable blogs, news portals, and government announcements only. And keep yourself away as much as possible from the discussions about the pandemic with your friends and family.

Maintain your physical and emotional well-being

Personal hygiene, such as handwashing with soap and water often, respiratory hygiene, such as coughing into your elbow or into a tissue and properly disposing of it, cleanliness in the household, maintaining a daily sleep schedule, and consuming a safe and balanced diet are all recommended for a happy and peaceful mind of the would be mothers. Make mindfulness a habit It's normal for the couple to be worried about having a child during a pandemic, which adds to their tension and confusion. Concentrate on the present moment rather than yesterday or tomorrow. Build your problem-solving strategies around factors that you can manage right now rather than those that you can't. Try these stress-relieving activities: 1-Inquire with your doctor about online antenatal courses, which are very beneficial for pregnant women. 2-Meditation, deep breathing, and gentle stretching are all good options. 3-Connect with friends and family over the phone or via video conferences to maintain important relationships and talk to them. 4-Maintain a healthy diet and exercise on a daily basis. 5-Take into consideration online counselling as anyone suffering from anxiety, depression, or stress may benefit from therapy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnant women could experience increased stress, anxiety, or depression. And if they isolate themselves, they do not have to face these issues alone. Pregnant women should concentrate on the aspects of their pregnancy that they can monitor, such as self-care and physical distance. Also Read: 6 Ways anxiety disorders develop and how to cope with them

Share your comment ×