Pride Month 2021: Try these 4 twin exercises with your partner to enhance love and celebrate the month

The entire June month is celebrated as the Pride Month to support the people from LGBTQ community. So, here are some two exercises shared by Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh that you can do with your partner to strengthen your bonding.

Love is pure and it can be in any form and between anyone. It is an emotion that binds two individuals in one string irrespective of who they are. While the ‘work from home culture is still going on and we are celebrating ‘Pride Month’, to cherish the struggle of our LGBTQ community, we would like to share some twin workout options, that you can try with your partner, parents, friends to strengthen the bond.

Twin- exercises are a fun way to do as they will give you company and will also boost your stamina. It will also help in building trust and emotional connection since you would be encouraging and supporting each other as a team. If you are all set to experience an adrenaline rush and want to make the most from the workout, then try doing these with your partner on this Pride Month to celebrate it. These twin workout exercises have been shared by Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh.

AcroYoga

Also called partner yoga, AcroYoga is a good way to add spice to your relationship and strengthen your bond. It is really a great workout session option as it allows you to work together and is really exciting and adventurous. Look forward to trying poses like double downward-facing dog and burn 120-178 calories in 30 minutes. These types of poses help you to bend and stretch more than you could have done by yourself. Also, it will enhance your communication with your mate and will develop more trust.

Running

If burning 300 and 444 calories is on your mind, then opt for running. This exercise will not only make you both fit but will also help you in knowing each other better. Choose a particular destination and set the timer. Start from the point and compel with your partner.

Cycling

It is a great cardiovascular exercise and is a good twin workout option. Cycling is not only good for your muscles but is also good for your heart. So, tie on your cycling shoes and go on an exploration hunt with your partner. The bonus in this workout is that you both can enjoy having a conversation or discussing an idea which otherwise won’t be possible during the hectic schedule. Sparing an hour will help you in strengthening your joints and also your bond.

Salsa Dancing

This might be a perfect workout option for those who are ready to shake a leg and are determined to lose some kilos. Salsa is a very trending and popular workout option and even if you are not looking to go to any gym, then turn up the volume and do some moves with your beloved/partner. Salsa can help you burn those extra calories that you gathered during the lockdown and will also help by reversing the aging process. It improves balance, coordination and maintains posture. It is an intense workout session that can help you in shedding 5-10 calories every minute.

