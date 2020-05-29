Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan: B town beauties' morning rituals that you can try

Bollywood actresses have a strict workout and diet routine and some of them have morning rituals for health, glow and body. Read on to know more.

Living the life of an actor is not easy at all. They have to be fit and look glamourous all the time. For movies and shows, they have to change their diet and exercise as per the role's demand. Sometimes they have gain weight or extremely lose fats to get a leaner look. And that's why they follow a healthy diet and exercise regime daily. Most of them are health enthusiasts and they keep promoting healthy living.

Their love for their fitness and health reflects on their social media pages. Just like many of us, they too have morning rituals. If you want to know what the A-list actresses start their morning then you are at the right place. Today we have compiled morning rituals of few celebs that they had revealed during Pinkvilla's What I eat in a day views.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest mommy in b-town. During the interview, when asked about the morning rituals, she revealed that she makes her body alkaline as soon as she wakes up. The actor drinks hot water and lime as the first thing in the morning.

2. Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee is another fit actress, who is now a global icon revealed that she at least tries for a quick workout. She loves skipping and learned it better in Mary Kom. She carries skipping ropes and does the same in the morning.

3. Jacqueline Fernandes

She widely promotes health and fitness on her social media. During the interview, she revealed that she works out as much as she can in the morning. She drinks a lot of water during the day time as it is difficult to sustain ot throughout the day. She also makes sure to have a healthy breakfast.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor who impressed audiences with her first flick and has great line ups has a simple morning ritual and nothing elaborate. She makes sure to have a spoonful of ghee. Health enthusiasts know that clarified butter has several health benefits.

5. Sara Ali Khan

We all know Sara's amazing weight loss transformation. She reduced 40 whopping kgs in a healthy manner. Her morning ritual is a concoction of Turmeric, Spinach and hot water.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is another popular newbie who has been creating waves since day one. Her day starts with a green smoothie that her mom prepares. She drinks the same after she wakes up.

7. Malaika Arora

Malaika, who is synonymous with fitness, starts her day with warm water and honey. She also drinks coconut oil or ghee in the morning. Did you notice even Janhvi Kapoor follows the ghee rule?

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×