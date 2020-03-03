Probiotics: 5 food items that are the best sources of probiotics

Foods that are rich in probiotics help to boost the overall health of our bodies. Read on to know the sources and benefits of probiotic-rich foods.

Probiotics are live microorganisms and mostly they are found in fermented foods or supplements. The same has several health benefits and that's why health experts advise consuming foods that are sources of probiotics. Right from aiding in digestion to reducing depression to improving heart and other organ's health, there are several benefits of the same. Today we are talking about probiotic-rich foods that one should include in their diet. Read on to know more.

1. Yogurt and buttermilk

Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics. If you are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome then the same will help to alleviate the signs of IBS. The best part is that yogurt and buttermilk is that they may be suitable for those who have lactose intolerance. Some types of cheese such as gouda, mozzarella, cheddar and cottage cheese are also packed with probiotics.

2. Kefir

Have you heard about this fermented probiotic milk drink? For the unversed, this healthy drink is made from kefir grains and cow's or goat's milk. Right from protecting the body from infections to enhancing the digestive system, Kefir also provides umpteen number of health benefits.

3. Kimchi

If you are aware of Korean cuisine, then you must be knowing about this fermented and spicy Korean side dish. The main ingredient of Kimchi is cabbage. The dish has lactic acid bacteria Lactobacillus kimchi, as well as other lactic acid bacteria which helps to boost our health. Aside from probiotics, Kimchi is also a good source of vitamin K, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and iron.

4. Pickles

Are you a pickle person? Then there is good news for you as it is one of the good sources of probiotics. However, one should keep in mind the high sodium content of pickles as well.

5. Kombucha

Kombucha is also one of the popular and healthy drinks out there. For the unversed, it is a fermented black or green tea drink.

The same is fermented by a friendly colony of bacteria and yeast.

What are the benefits of probiotics?

Aids in improving digestive health

It can help to treat and prevent Diarrhea

It can also improve some mental health conditions

It can also improve the heart's health

It can also reduce the side effects of taking antibiotics

It also helps to improve the blood sugar levels

It may reduce the belly fat as well.

Many people get confused between probiotics and prebiotics. For the unversed, probiotics are healthy bacteria that our body needs and our available in certain foods and supplements, while prebiotics is food for these bacteria. Speaking of the prebiotic based foods, legumes, beans, oats, bananas, berries, asparagus, dandelion greens, garlic, leeks, and onions.

