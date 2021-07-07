Products to help you meditate more holistically

Does your meditation routine seem incomplete? Here are some things you might be missing!

After the emotional and national turmoil that we survived in the past year, the benefits of meditation seem all the more appealing to cope and heal. Regularly meditating not only gives you a sense of calm, peace and balance, but also gives you the mush-needed time for introspection and positively affects your overall wellbeing – physical as well as mental. The benefits do not stop after the session ends – a designated time for meditation in the morning, even if it is a few minutes out of your hectic schedule, can make you smoothly glide through the rest of the day.

We definitely emphasized enough on the importance of regularly meditating. However, as easy as it may look, properly meditating can be difficult – especially at home. With so many distractions and chaos, how do you create your own zen? Whether you are a regular or just starting out, here are some products that you can use for meditating better, and creating a good environment and aura for it.

1. Reiki Crystal Products Tibetan Singing Bowl

This has recently been incorporated into a lot of people’s meditation routines lately. The concept of singing bowls came from ancient Tibetan cultures, and is perfect for relax yourself and ease into a calm meditative state. The bowl, when gently tapped with the wooden stick produces a harmonic and healing sound that is known to repel negative energies.

₹ 599.00 – Buy Now.

2. Solimo Incense Sticks – Pack of 4

This pack of 4 refreshing fragrances – Rose, Sandalwood, Jasmine and Lavender is ideal for creating a calming environment, auspicious occasions, aroma therapy and meditation. They eliminate bad odours and energies and help you stay focussed while meditating.

₹ 209.00 – Buy Now.

3. KC Kullicraft Soapstone Marble Hand Carved Incense Holder

This is a hand-made incense holder to help you stay focussed and also enhance the aura of your home. It has an intricately carved jali pattern with floral motifs, crafted from the finest soapstone marble. The jali top comes with a marble holder for incense sticks, camphor, tea light candles and more, and also has 6 free incense sticks in Chandan fragrance!

₹ 209.00 – Buy Now.

4. Omved Purified Essential Oil Blend for Grounding

Enriched with the goodness of 100 percent vegan Frankincense, Holy Basil, Vetiver and Palmarosa essential oils, this grounding oil is meant to be applied to your pressure points before beginning meditation. The earthy, floral natural fragrances help you reduce anxiety and stress, and quite literally ground you before you start.

₹ 659.00 – Buy Now.

5. Jet Tumbled 7 Chakra Balancing and Healing Stones

These 7 stones, symbolising the 7 chakras in your body are ideal for reiki, chakra balancing, soul healing, generating peace of mind and positive energy, clearing of aura, acupressure and massage. Touch and crystal therapy has proved wonders, and using these while meditating will leave you feeling more relaxed and balanced than ever before. This set also comes with a handy booklet on how to do crystal therapy and its benefits in depth.

₹ 699.00 – Buy Now.

