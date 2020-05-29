PRP to Mesotherapy: Here's how cancer patients can regrow their hair

Hair loss can be upsetting, however, there are effective methods available these days which will help you to regrow the hair.

It is no brainer that hair loss can be a devastating side-effect after chemotherapy. Thus, hair regrowth can be a matter of concern for cancer patients. Did you know? Hair loss is a temporary side-effect and there are many options that can help you have a scalp full of hair. Yes, you have heard it right! Here we brief you about the hair loss coping solutions. Hair loss is one of the difficult side-effects of the cancer treatment that both men and women may find difficult to deal with. It can lead to poor self-esteem and embarrassment for some.



One may suffer from hair loss due to the cancer treatments that tend to affect cancer cells and normal cells too including the cells that help your hair grow. Hair loss because of cancer treatment is temporary, and your hair may regrow after the completion of the therapy. The amount of hair loss may vary from person to person depending on the treatment dosage. Some people may notice mere thinning, while others may lose all of their hair. Though that hair loss may be upsetting, there are a few steps that one can take to regrow the hair.



Know how cancer patients can regrow hair:

QR 678 therapy: It has shown encouraging results in post-chemotherapy-induced hair loss. QR 678 has acquired the US and Indian patents, is Indian FDA approved, and has given life-changing results. The formulation has been named QR678 to signify a quick response to a disease which earlier had no solution. This therapy curbs hair fall and increase the thickness and number and density of existing hair follicles, offering a greater overage to the ones with hair loss.

The polypeptides used in the therapy are present in scallop full of hair (they tend to get decreased in scalps which have hair fall) it is the enrichment of the scalp skin with these polypeptides which cause hair growth. Since, these polypeptides are normally present in the scalp, replenishing the scalp with these is not artificial and doesn’t result in side-effects as it is locally administered over the scalp skin by mesotherapy and as such is not absorbed into the systemic circulation. QR 678 is non-invasive, non-surgical, safer and affordable. The procedure will take 6-8 sessions and the medicine will also be prescribed.



Mesotherapy: Can be helpful in encouraging natural hair regeneration in cancer patients suffering from hair loss. Do you know that microinjections are being made just under the epidermis to help stimulate the mesoderm layer. It is a dual-action process that involves both chemical and mechanical stimulation. Then, the solution that is injected consists of chemicals, minerals, amino acids, vitamins and coenzymes that is suitable to one’s needs. If you are opting for it then get it done from a certified expert only. Mesotherapy can be one of the solutions to regrow hair.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP): Can be described as a method wherein one’s own blood is injected into the affected areas to regrow hair as the growth factors help create or stimulate new hair follicles. Check with your expert whether you are suitable to undergo this therapy.



Hair transplant: There are two types of hair transplants, Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), also called a Strip technique, a strip of graft is taken from the donor area. This leaves a linear scar behind, which may be difficult to hide in short hairstyles. And Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), in this method, the hair follicles are extracted one by one and then transplanted, and there is no linear scarring in this process. Your doctor will thoroughly guide you regarding the process and will choose what’s best for you.

Tips to take care of your hair once they regrow:

The color and texture of your hair may be different, once they grow back. Hence, avoid washing your hair frequently. Say NO to curling, blow-drying or straightening of the hair. Do no use any chemical products on the hair without consulting your doctor. Try not to use any over-the-counter medications or products to regrow your hair. This should only be done under the guidance of the expert.

By Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics.

