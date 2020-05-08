Psychologist Dr Miloni Sanghvi shares best food items one can have for better mental health

Dr. Miloni Sanghvi, Psychologist & Outreach Associate, Mpower-The Centre shared a list of best and worst food items for a better and healthy mind.

Many people are facing mental health issues due to the Coronavirus led lockdown. Even reports and surveys have been confirming the same. Department of Community Medicine at the Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital conducted a survey recently and as per the responses they got so far, over 30 percent of people have show signs of depression. And the percentage is alarmingly high. They also noted that people who reported symptoms are from all walks of life. The prolonged stay at home indeed impacts our mental health. However, there are certain food items that can have a positive impact on mental health.

We asked Dr. Miloni Sanghvi, Psychologist & Outreach Associate, Mpower-The Centre, to share about the best and worst foods for a better and healthy mind. She said, "A healthy stomach is a healthy mind; the foods we eat directly affects the structure and function of our brains and, consequently, our mood. Consuming high-quality foods containing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants nourish the brain. Moreover, eating healthily involves eating regular meals including food groups such as whole grains, lentils, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds which provide the body with the nutrients the brain and the rest of the body need to function."

She added, "Conversely, certain foods may negatively impact our mood and we must also monitor our intake of particular food groups such as refined sugar, refined food and alcohol among others. She talked in detail about the food groups.

Refined sugar: Eating foods that are high in refined sugars, such as white sugar, are harmful to the brain as they impair the body’s regulation of insulin and promote inflammation. In addition to upsetting the bodily functions, research has shown that consuming a high level of refined sugars is associated with symptoms of mood disorders such as depression. A healthy swap to get your sweet fix is to use natural sugars such as dates, jaggery and eating fresh fruits.

Processed/Refined Food: Processed or refined foods often appear healthy but are laden with additives, preservatives, fatty oils and artificial flavorings. What’s more, is that they are often stripped of their nutrients as they are processed. This means that they can become difficult to digest, increasing inflammation leading to low mood and feeling lethargic. Avoid buying canned and packaged food if you can find a fresh option or better yet make it at home. Some healthy swaps for processed foods can be switching from white carbohydrates to brown/whole-grain ones including the flour, bread and rice you consume.

Alcohol: Alcohol is a depressant, meaning that it slows down brain functioning and inhibits certain areas of the brain. Commonly used as a way to “loosen up” and reduce social inhibitions, alcohol consumption may have a short-term positive impact on our mood. However, regular/ heavy drinking can lead to long-term mental health problems as a person may feel anxious without consuming alcohol or may develop a tolerance, leading to higher levels of consumption. Moreover, drinking heavily is also associated with depression as alcohol is known to disrupt systems in our bodies that play a role in regulating our mood.

Finally, it is important that we are not restricting, eating in line with activity levels (higher activity levels= higher calorie intake and lower activity levels= lower calorie intake) and not binging, indulging or snacking habitually. Ensure that you maintain a healthy, routined and balanced diet.

