Psychologist sheds light on why and how you should check on your loved ones during the COVID 19 pandemic

Why should you check on your loved ones?

The absence of typical everyday routines, the loss of physical touch and interaction, and the inability to see your loved ones have changed so much for all of us. To top all of that, the overload of news and information can easily get overwhelming.

Navigating through the distress of the present and the uncertainty of the future can become less difficult with the support of loved ones. We need a sense of love and community right now more than ever and checking on your loved ones during the pandemic and providing them support and help is of utmost importance.

How should you check on your loved ones?

If you want to be there for your loved ones, here's how you check on them during the pandemic in a safe way.

1. Check-in with yourself: It is important to allow time and space to check on yourself and your emotional responses before helping others. It is only when we take care of ourselves, we are in a position to help others fruitfully.

2. Check on the elderly and children: Understanding the pandemic and its protocols can be difficult for the elderly and children. Older people and children require more emotional support than others and hence, we must extend help and stay connected to them.

3. Connect with your friends and other family members: Talk to your friends and family, give them time and space to express their feelings, acknowledge their feelings, and support them in working through them. Share if you have been feeling the same way. This will help them feel less lonely.

4. Stay connected: This is the time to use social media in creative ways to stay connected with people. Call, email or video call your friends and family, no matter how far away they are. Schedule weekly or monthly virtual gatherings such as virtual dinner dates, trivia game nights, creative arts and crafts sessions, group fitness classes, etc.

5. Practice and encourage self-care: Practicing self-care every day can help combat the feeling of sadness and loneliness. Small actions like practicing sleep hygiene, drinking plenty of water, taking breaks from social media, doing small daily routines, etc. can help in bringing a sense of stability and control.

Also Read: Borderline Personality Disorder: Major causes and how to help someone with BPD