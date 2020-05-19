Psychologist vs Psychiatrist vs Psychoanalyst: What is the difference? Find out

Psychologist, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, they all deal with mental problems and issues. They try to cure the problem from the core providing us with emotional support and sometimes with medications. But what is the exact difference between them? Find out below.

Earlier, going for therapy or counselling was observed as having some mental disorder and people going for the session were also considered to be mentally ill. So, they also used to hide their problems to avoid these stigmas associated with counselling. But now the concept has been evolved. People can now opt for counselling therapy when something disturbs their mental peace.

But are you going to the right person for your therapy? Often, we don’t understand the difference between a psychologist, a psychiatrist and a psychoanalyst. As a result, we cannot decide whom should we consult for our mental health issues. So, on this mental health week, we have focused on the differences in psychologist, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.

What is the difference in a psychologist, a psychiatrist and a psychoanalyst?

Psychologist

A psychologist mainly deals with emotional issues. They generally need to get a doctorate or PhD degree in clinical psychology or counselling psychology for the practice. A person with low-self esteem will go to consult a psychologist because he needs to vent out his suppressed emotions and doesn’t have any physical disturbances. A psychologist can never prescribe any medication for the treatment.

Psychiatrist

A psychiatrist is a physician who deals with mentally ill patients. They need an MD degree in psychiatry after pursuing MBBS. They can only prescribe medicines for a patient. Someone with Schizophrenia will consult a psychiatrist because he has some physical changes in him and needs medicines for the treatment. Psychiatrists deal with clinical issues rather than emotional ones.

Psychoanalyst

Psychoanalyst follows Freudian theories for therapy which includes childhood memories in the subconscious mind, dreams, infantile sexuality, libido, repression and transference. A psychoanalyst is more like a psychologist who deals with emotional problems. But they cannot prescribe medicines and their method of counselling is a bit different from that of a psychologist. They focus on the subconscious memories of a patient to find a solution of the current problem. And psychoanalysts need to meet their patients three to four times a week rather than once in a week.

How to choose?

Most of the time you will be guided by the receptionists of the therapy clinic for the consultation. But if something bothers you then you can always start with a counselling therapy from a psychologist. He would recommend you to a psychiatrist or psychoanalyst if he sees you need either of them.

