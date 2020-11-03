Pulmonologist Dr Lancelot Pinto explains what preventive measures should people with Asthma take during Diwali

The festive season in the Northern hemisphere coincides with winter, a season that tends to not be the best time of the year for people with lung ailments. It is a season in which viruses thrive, pollution levels tend to be higher, the air tends to be colder and people congregate more indoors, so, all of these things can contribute to the worsening of respiratory health among those with asthma.

Individuals with asthma have very sensitive air passages (or bronchi, the tubes through which air moves in and out of the lungs), and anything irritating these passages has the potential of causing them to constrict, leading to wheezing, cough and shortness of breath. There are two strategies that are important to counter the sensitivity of these passages by the regular use of inhalers, and controlling the irritants to these passages to the best of one’s ability. Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and MRC shares some tips on how people with asthma can have a safe and happy Diwali.

Read below to know how people with asthma can stay safe during Diwali?

Importance of inhalers

If you have asthma and have been advised by your physician to take your inhaler regularly, then doing so is your best bet to have an attack-free Diwali. Inhalers use medicines in microgram doses that are delivered directly into the lung, and therefore, are extremely safe. Often doctors are asked by patients that if they will be addicted to the inhalers. But the truth is if they have asthma, then using it will make their breathing easier. But if they stop taking it then they may experience symptoms because it’s a disease that needs to be controlled by the inhalers.

How can we control the irritants to these passages?