Pumpkin Health Benefits: From weight loss to better skin; here is the list of health benefits of this veggie

Pumpkins are predominantly used on Halloween but, this veggie is also super beneficial for our health and skin. Find out why.

When it comes to pumpkin there's a great chance that it may leave you to wonder 'how is it cooked?' This not-so-liked vegetable would not be left alone once you get to know its health benefits. This winter squash-like veggie belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and is predominantly used on Halloween. Other than that, you can also use it during the rest of the year in several different ways like - make a smoothie out of it; pumpkin puree for soups; pumpkin with oats; stir it into plain yoghurt with a pinch of cinnamon; whisk it into cheesy pasta sauces; take avocado, dark chocolate chips, and almonds to make pumpkin bread. But pumpkins can do wonders on your health. It not only helps in weight loss, but it also promotes healthy digestion, boosts the immune system, makes skin and hair healthy etc. This veggie has other numerous health benefits, which should be checked out right now.

Check out the health benefits of pumpkins here: Aids in weight loss

Pumpkins are highly packed with fibre that aids in digestion. It also helps you feel fuller for a long time. One cup of pumpkin has about 7 grams of fibre, which is more than the fibre amount present in two slices of whole-grain bread. Apart from that, pumpkin is also low in calorie content. Canned pumpkin has almost 90 per cent water in it, which also keeps you hydrated. Makes your vision sharper

The vibrant orange colour of this veggie comes from the beta-carotene, which gets converted to into Vitamin A when consumed. This vitamin is extremely important for the health of our eye. This veggie also comes with lutein and zeaxanthin. These two antioxidants prevent the risk of cataract and can slow down the development of macular degeneration.

Boosts immune system

The high amount of vitamin A in this veggie can ward off any infections, diseases, and viruses from our body. You can also try out pumpkin oil to cure any bacterial and fungal infections. Vitamin C in pumpkin can also help us to cure a cold faster.

Glowing skin

The beta carotene in this veggie prevents wrinkles and any other damage caused by the harmful UV rays. You can also use this veggie as a natural face mask or exfoliator on the skin. Take 1/4 cup of pumpkin paste and mix it with one egg, one tsp honey, and one tsp milk. Then apply this mixture all over the face; leave it for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Keeps a check on blood pressure

Pumpkins are packed with potassium, which is responsible to keep a check on our heart health. The oil extracted from the pumpkin seeds can also work wonders on maintaining your blood pressure levels.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Vitamin A, C, iron and all other nutrients in pumpkins can reduce the risk of cancer, which includes prostate, breast and colon cancers. The antioxidants in pumpkin can reduce oxidative stress, which is one of the prime factors for reduced cancer risk. And the fibre in the veggie has also a connection with decreased risk of mouth, colon and stomach cancers.

