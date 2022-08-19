21 Amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds

Even though they are little in size, pumpkin seeds are highly nutrient-rich. You can get a significant amount of healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc by eating only a modest bit of them. Because of this, pumpkin seeds have several health advantages. These include enhanced prostate and heart health as well as defense against some malignancies. Additionally, it's simple to add these seeds into your diet.

What are pumpkin seeds?

The delicious, flat, oval-shaped seeds known as pumpkin seeds are located in the center of the pumpkin fruit. They can be rinsed after being separated from the flesh and then roasted, either simply or with additional flavors like herbs and spices, to make a tasty, crispy snack.

Here are the top 21 health benefits of pumpkin seeds:

1. Nutritional value of pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrients, calories, fats, proteins, and fiber. The energy content of 100 seeds is 574 calories, 49 grams of fat, 6.6 grams of fiber, and 30 grams of protein.

Both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which make up the majority of the fats, are good for your health.

Vitamins including vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, vitamin B9, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin K are all present in variable concentrations in pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin seeds also include a number of other minerals, such as calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, and others.

2. Powerful antioxidant

Due to the presence of carotenoids and vitamin E, pumpkin seeds have excellent antioxidant potential.

These anti-inflammatory compounds also shield our bodies from the harm that free radicals can do. As a result, they shield us from a wide range of illnesses.

3. Pumpkin seeds are full of beneficial fats

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best sources of alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA, a kind of omega-3 fatty acid derived from plants.

The essential omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA are abundant in fatty fish like salmon, but only a tiny portion of ALA is transformed into these compounds.

However, ALA also has anti-inflammatory properties, heart disease prevention, and a lower risk of arterial stiffening.

4. Cardio-protective

Our hearts benefit greatly from eating pumpkin seeds. They include antioxidants that shield our hearts from several diseases.

Due to the magnesium in pumpkin seeds, our blood pressure is reduced. Furthermore, magnesium lowers triglyceride and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. As a result, there is a lower chance of heart disease.

Additionally, the fiber in pumpkin seeds decreases cholesterol, protecting our hearts.

5. Protects from cancers

Consuming adequate amounts of pumpkin seeds lowers the incidence of colorectal, breast, and stomach cancers. This is due to the seeds' rich antioxidant content.

Pumpkin seed carotenoids also warded against prostate cancer.

6. Helps in the management of diabetes

Magnesium is abundant in pumpkin seeds. Magnesium aids in lowering blood sugar, which is advantageous for those who have diabetes mellitus.

What exactly is type 2 diabetes? Diabetes also referred to as diabetes mellitus, is a series of metabolic illnesses that impact how our bodies use glucose or blood sugar.

You can include pumpkin seeds in your diabetes diet plan because they are effective in the treatment of diabetes.

7. Immunity booster

The nutrients zinc and vitamin E found in pumpkin seeds support a stronger immune system.

Vitamin E has the ability to boost immune responses and guard against various infectious illnesses.

It is also a strong antioxidant that guards the healthy cells in our bodies from damage brought on by free radicals.

Zinc protects our bodies from pathogen invasion, allergies, and inflammation, avoiding infections and enhancing immunity all around.

Pumpkin seeds have antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral effects.

8. It benefits bladder health

Although more research is needed to validate these results, studies have found that the oil from pumpkin seeds may have the ability to prevent or treat urinary problems.

9. Improves quality of sleep

Pumpkin seeds contain the amino acid tryptophan, which is beneficial for sleep. It is the building block of melatonin and serotonin.

Melatonin and serotonin both aid in sleep induction.

10. Good for weight loss

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein and fiber. They prolong our feeling of fullness, causing us to eat less, and ultimately result in fewer calories being ingested.

Weight loss is aided by this.

11. Good for strong bones

Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium. Magnesium aids in the development and strength of bones. Magnesium-rich diets have been linked to better mineral density in the bones, according to research.

Risks like osteoporosis and bone fractures are decreased by doing this. Low magnesium levels have also been linked to increased inflammation.

The blood's calcium levels also drop due to magnesium shortage.

Up to 262 milligrams of magnesium can be found in every 100 grams of pumpkin seeds.

This quantity is sufficient to meet 65% of your daily magnesium needs. In postmenopausal women, it also aids in osteoporosis prevention.

12. Good for prostate health

The symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia are improved by eating pumpkin seeds ( BPH ).

Zinc content is high in pumpkin seeds. The risk of prostate cancer is decreased by zinc.

Limited evidence also suggests that pumpkin seed oil may aid in the treatment and prevention of illnesses and diseases of the urinary system.

However, this benefit needs more research because it was not examined using the seeds themselves but rather the oil that was taken from them.

13. Very high in magnesium

One of the greatest naturally occurring sources of magnesium, a mineral that is frequently deficient in the diets of many Western nations, is pumpkin seeds.

Around 79% of persons in the US consume less magnesium than is advised daily.

More than 600 chemical processes in your body depend on magnesium. For instance, it's crucial to have enough magnesium for controlling blood pressure, reducing heart disease risk, forming and maintaining healthy bones, regulating blood sugar levels

14. High in fiber

One 1-oz (28-gram) serving of shelled pumpkin seeds has 1.1 grams of fiber, making them an excellent source of dietary fiber.

Good digestive health can be supported by a fiber-rich diet.

High-fiber diets have also been linked to a lower incidence of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

15. Help with parasites

You might not have given parasites much thought, but it has been observed that recent rise in the prevalence of parasites, so it's important to note the potential impact that pumpkin seeds may have in this situation.

It indicates that the substance cucurbitacin found in pumpkin seeds aids in the elimination of roundworms and tapeworms.

Eating raw pumpkin seeds can help flush out parasites, but if you have a parasite you should see a doctor confirm it.

16. Improves the quality of sperm

Zinc content is high in pumpkin seeds.

Male fertility is enhanced by zinc. It raises testosterone levels and improves the quantity and quality of sperm

17. Good for pregnancy

Zinc is present in considerable quantity in pumpkin seeds.

Increased immunity and healthy infant growth are two benefits of zinc. Zinc-rich foods are advantageous to eat while pregnant.

18. Reduces depression and anxiety

Pumpkin seeds contain magnesium, which lowers tension and anxiety.

It also soothes the mind.

19. Good for our hair

Yes, pumpkin seed oil also has benefits, such as the capacity to combat male pattern baldness and promote hair growth. Taking pumpkin seeds helps our hair grow stronger.

Additionally, it makes our hair lustrous and silky. The pumpkin seed oil contains fatty acids, vitamin E, and phytoestrogens that, when applied to the scalp, can promote hair development, according to a 2019 study published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine.

20. Good for our skin

Our skin is smooth and wrinkle-free thanks to pumpkin seeds.

It also shields our skin from infections and keeps it clear of acne.

21. Easy to add to your diet

It's simple to add pumpkin seeds into your diet if you want to get their health advantages.

They are a well-liked snack in many nations that can be consumed salted or unsalted, raw or roasted.

You may include them in smoothies, Greek yogurt, and fruit in addition to eating them on their own.

By adding them to salads, soups, or cereals, you can include them in meals. For savory or sweet slices of bread and cakes, some people use pumpkin seeds as an ingredient.

However, they contain phytic acid, which, like many other seeds and nuts, might lessen the bioavailability of several minerals you consume.

If you routinely consume seeds and nuts, you may wish to soak or sprout them to lower the amount of phytic acid they contain. Roasting them may help as well.

Are pumpkin seeds safe for everyone?

Most people generally consider pumpkin seeds to be safe, with rare instances of allergy. But before incorporating seeds into your diet, always see your doctor if you have sensitivities to seeds.

Side effects of consuming pumpkin seeds

Constipation, bloating, flatulence, and stomach pain can all result from eating too many pumpkin seeds.

Consuming too many pumpkin seeds might cause weight gain because they are high in calories.

Blood sugar levels are lowered by pumpkin seeds. Both those with hypoglycemia and diabetics on medication should take these seeds in moderation.

Can you experience an allergic reaction to pumpkin seeds?

Although pumpkin seeds are not generally regarded to be very allergenic, you could occasionally develop an allergy. The symptoms of a pumpkin seed allergy can include headaches, itching, rashes, difficulty breathing, and other signs and symptoms. Before attempting to eat pumpkin seeds if you are concerned that you may be allergic to them, especially if you have never done so before, consult your doctor.

How to consume pumpkin seeds?

A serving size for pumpkin seeds is 1 ounce, or slightly less than a quarter cup. Aim to eat that much three to four times per week to get many of the advantages mentioned above. But pay attention to your body: Reduce your portion size if you start to experience stomach problems.

Want to boost the health advantages?

Purchase sprouted seeds or start your own at home, which will assist your body in better absorbing the fibers and nutrients by breaking them down and metabolizing them.

Read the ingredient labels carefully, because both the raw and the roasted variants are generally tasty. If you want roasted seeds, either buy them or create your own at home with premium oil, such as avocado, coconut, or olive oil. Avoid purchasing seeds that have been roasted in vegetable oils or with added sweeteners.

Do you want to start incorporating more of these small miracles into your diet? As advised by experts, you can bake pumpkin seeds into muffins or crackers or toast pumpkin seeds in a dry (no oil) saute pan and add them to salads or soups for a crunchier flavor.

Add pumpkin seeds to a warm bowl of oatmeal or substitute them for the pine nuts in pesto. You may also add raw or roasted pumpkin seeds to a trail mix of dried fruit, nuts, and other seeds, or you can incorporate them into a seed butter that tastes and feels similar to sunflower seed butter.

Additionally, or in addition to, or as a garnish on:

Smoothies

Yogurt

Fruit

Salads

Soups

Cereals

Bread

Cakes

Energy bars

Stir-fries

Strong antioxidants and significant levels of nutrition can be found in pumpkin seeds. Eating them may help prevent numerous health issues as well as address dietary deficits. Researchers have shown that pumpkin seeds improve sleep, blood sugar control, heart health, and fertility. They might even guard against specific cancers. Additionally, the abundance of nutrients in them may have a positive impact on immune system performance, mood, and energy levels. The best part is that you can easily incorporate them into your diet and take advantage of all of their health benefits.

