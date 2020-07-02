Purple Yam: Here's why you should add Konfal to your monsoon diet

Purple Yam: Here's everything you need to know about the tuber and why you should add to your everyday diet especially during monsoon.

Better health and immunity is now important than ever in order stay clear from Coronavirus infection. And with the onset of Monsoon, we have to take care of diet more. And that's why you should include healthy and nutrient-packed food items in your everyday meals. The best part is that in India there are several fruits and veggies which are super healthy, especially the seasonal ones. They help us with important nutrients and also aid to fight seasonal diseases.

And today we are talking about a veggie called Konfal aka Purple Yam which is mostly consumed during the monsoon season. This starchy root vegetable is purple in colour and tastes like potato after cooking. Due to its nutty-sweet flavour, one can prepare both savoury and sweet dishes. Not just us, popular celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has also recommended consuming konfal during the rainy season. She took to her Instagram account and shared the health benefits of this type of yam.

She wrote, "Don’t ask me what’s its called in English, listen to what I am telling you and eat veggies that have no name in English. Speak about food in your local, regional language. One that connects you with your culture, cuisine, crop cycle and climate."

"Traditionally, the arrival of monsoon meant eating lesser of green leafy vegetables and more of the creeper vegetables like doodhi and root vegetables (and tubers like konfal). Monsoon also signalled the arrival of chaturmas (4 months, this year it starts from 1st July), a period of many festivals and Upavas or fasts (not to be confused with the trend of fasting where the focus is to go long hours without food, in the name of cleanse or weight loss)."

"These fasts and what to eat during them are a cultural practice that has stood the test of time and is rooted in common sense. They introduced diversity in our diets in the form of tubers, pulses and smaller millets. The tubers were especially important as the fasts asked you to eat a variety of those. Nutrition science now recognizes them as good sources of pre-biotic (food for healthy and diverse gut bacteria), isoflavones (that allow for hormonal wellbeing) and a variety of vitamins and minerals that improve blood sugar response."

"Unfortunately, a lot of our vegetables, tubers especially, are losing out as we now speak of food mostly in English. So, the broccoli, kale, etc., thrive, while the native species die. This monsoon, bring back the tubers that are part of your region and culture. In the pic is konfal kaap - shallow fried pieces of konfal."

Health Benefits Of Purple Yam:

This starchy root vegetable is packed with carbs, proteins, fiber, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, iron and phytonutrients among others.

The vegetable is also loaded with antioxidants and the same protects our cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. The damage can lead to chronic conditions, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders among others.

It is good for diabetics. It has a low glycaemic index and flavonoids in purple yams may lower blood sugar in those with type 2 diabetes.

They may also help to lower blood pressure levels and is really good for the gut. So, if you have a digestion issue then you should include this root veggie.

Konfal's deep purple colour is due to anthocyanin pigments. It is water-soluble and that's why many use it as a natural food colouring agent.

How to eat?

These tubers are quite versatile. You can have them boiled, mashed, fried, or baked. They are usually used in stews, soups, chips and stir-frieds.

