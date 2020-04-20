Putting on weight during quarantine? Follow THESE hacks to shed extra kilos

Diksha Chhabra, Certified Nutritionist and Fitness Expert has shared some weight loss hacks and tips that you can follow during quarantine and shed extra pounds.

Coronavirus led lockdown has changed our daily routines drastically. New sleep cycle, eating patterns and hardly any workout is our new regime. Instead of succumbing to lethargy and laziness, it of utmost importance to be active and avoid mindless munching, as the same can lead to weight gain. And we all know, how weight gain is linked to several health disorders. Binge eating is actually normal during such situations. As per studies, being stuck at home and stress and anxiety can trigger our brains to snack more often.

If you have been binge-eating along with binge-watching then it is highly recommended to watch out what you eat. Have you witnessed weight gain during this lockdown period? And want to know which are some of the simple and effective ways to lose the extra pounds? Then you are at the right place. We asked Diksha Chhabra, Certified Nutritionist and Fitness Expert, Founder of Diksha Chhabra Fitness Consultants, to share some weight loss hacks one can follow during quarantine and lose weight.

Weight loss during quarantine: Read on to know more:

1) Keep yourself hydrated

Her first tip is to stay hydrated all the tines. She said being lockdown, especially during summertime may lead to less drinking of water. It is necessary to be hydrated as enough fluids will help in detoxification of your body and keep your electrolytes in check.

2) Don't do extreme dieting

The next tip was about how extreme dieting can backfire during the lockdown. She said that ingredients are difficult to find, you have extra work at home/office and that's why it is important to eat healthy and balanced. "To keep your spirits high tasty and healthy meals really work. Try to include all the macro and micronutrients in your every meal. Have a good amount of 50-100 GM's Protein, 50 - 100 GM's carbs, 10 - 20 GM's of fat and ample amount fibre, fruits and vegetables to balance your daily requirements."

3) Move around as much as possible

Moving around has, unfortunately, has gone down as we are staying at home and there is a restriction of space. However, we should be moving around in the house as much as we can. Diksha said, "We are bound to be inside, better keep moving now and then within the walls." Also, prolonged sitting can reduce the metabolism rate, thus affecting weight loss.

4) Experiment with recipes

Time is ripe to leave the boring way to eat your regular food and experiment and learn something different. Make sure it's healthy and complete. Right from salads to healthy soups to low-cal dishes, you can whip so many healthy dishes instead of fried and unhealthy ones.

5) Combine bodyweight and with light weights/resistance in your routine

Diksha stated how resistance training at home can help you to lose weight. She said that you can do resistance training even with a household item such as bottles, pots, and bags, etc for the routine. She said, "Additional bodyweight exercises will take your strength to the next level. Spare at least 45 mins of daily exercise for holistic health. Also, add 5-10 mins of breathing exercises and meditation early morning or before bed, this ll help in dealing with stress and anxiety."

6) Spot cardio can aid you

Diksha said, "don't miss out on the calories you used to burn during morning walks, running or swimming. So now, you can switch to on the spot cardio. Incorporate skipping, stairs, HIIT cardio, and step-ups among others.

7) Eat mindfully

We recently shared how important mindful eating is for not only weight loss but also for overall health. Diksha stated, "Don't confuse boredom and thirst with hunger. Stop binging and eat mindfully.m Set your portions and meal timings."

8) Including immunity and weight loss boosters

You can have immunity booster concoction made with cinnamon, ginger, lemon. You can also add citrus fruits like amla and immune-boosting turmeric in your everyday diet. Food items rich in vitamin c, and spices with medicinal properties can really work wonders for your overall health and wellness and of course aid in weight loss too.

Keep yourself safe, follow lockdown rules and make sure you to include healthy foods and exercise daily.

