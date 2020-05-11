Quarantine Constipation: Dr Gaurav Patil on why we feel constipated in lockdown and how to combat it

Quarantine Constipation: Dr Gaurav Patil revealed why many of us facing constipation issues amid lockdown and also gave tips to alleviate the same.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has thwarted our daily routines. Our daily sleeping, food, and other habits have changed and these changes are impacting us mentally and physically. People across the world are complaining about facing severe constipation. Many people who didn't have gut abnormalities are also experiencing the same. The disorder is so common that medical experts have come with the term called ‘Quarantine Constipation’. However, you don't have to worry about it as you combat it by bringing certain lifestyle changes.

When we asked Dr Gaurav Patil, Gastroenterologist, Global Hospital, Mumbai, why many are complaining about it to which said that even those had normal bowel habits before the pandemic, might be now struggling to poop. For many, constipation means stools are too hard, need straining, or they may be too small in volume. For others, fewer bowel movements than usual or require straining even if the stools aren’t hard.

Quarantine Constipation: Let's find out the reasons and how to deal with it:

#Reason1: Disturbed Circadian rhythm

He said, "It all begins with the circadian rhythm, the biological clock in the brain that regulates the sleep-wake cycle every 24 hours. The colon has its own circadian rhythm that’s easily disturbed by a lack of physical exercise, poor sleep, changes in eating habits and time, and stress. Of course, lockdown will likely affect each of these elements. To make it worse it has been shown hunger, feeding, digestion, acid enzyme secretion, and gut motility all are affected by the lack of sleep and physical activity."

#Reason 2: Lack of healthy eating

"It is being noted that we hardly engage in healthy eating and often binge of food products with excess calories, sweeteners and consume insufficient fibre."

#Reason 3: Too much stress

"Stress during this pandemic is normal and it further adds to somatic problems of the GI system, well known as the "gut-brain axis". Because the brain directly communicates with the gut, the stress in some people can cause diarrhea, in others it causes constipation."

#Reason 4: Blame it on anxiety

Due to widespread anxiety, it’s not easy to keep stress and anxiety levels down but do what you can to relax—whether that’s yoga exercises and meditation, or simply taking some alone time. Anything that affects the brain affects the gut.

Dr Gaurav Patil on how to get rid of quarantine constipation?

Exercise- Now, that your gym is shut and you haven't made the transition to an at-home workout, lack of regular exercise might be the problem. We recommend 20 to 60 minutes of daily aerobic exercise (involving the core muscles of the body) up to five days a week. Exercise affects colonic motility and improves gut transit. It also releases stress and thereby keeps the gut-brain axis in line.

Diet- Try and avoid shelf food like noodles and pasta among others made from processed food. And include fiber-rich foods as they make the stool softer, bulkier, and better equipped to pass through the intestines. We highly recommend natural fiber seen in nuts, bran, whole grains, lentils, pulpy fruits, leafy vegetables, legumes. At the same time, cut short on foods with high fat or starch level.

Hydrate- Most importantly let’s not forget hydration. Dryer-than-normal stool travels through the colon more slowly, it’s like slip-and-sliding without the water turned on. Water and juice are good options but don't drink alcohol. It is not a hydration source and can cause dehydration.

Supplements- Lastly adding over-the-counter fiber supplements is fine, however, natural sources of fiber is better.

Bottom line

If your quarantine constipation continues, call your doctor for advice. In India, many doctors are available via video consultations.

