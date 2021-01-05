QUICK and EASY Home Remedies for treating muscle pain and body ache

Tired of stiff muscles and sore joints? Body ache can be due to various reasons including lack of exercise, stress, injury, vitamin deficiency etc. Here are 5 simple home remedies to get rid of muscle pain and body ache.

Body ache is a common problem, especially after a hectic or eventful day. Muscle pains too are extremely common. As there is muscle tissue in almost all parts of the body, this type of pain can be felt practically anywhere. These can occur in adults and children and in most cases, aching muscles are nothing to worry about and usually don’t require any treatment. Sometimes, the change in weather can also present its own set of challenges and pain in different parts of the body is one of the most noticeable kinds of pains.

At times, body pain can be when you stand, walk or exercise for long periods of time. Some more possible causes of this include muscle stiffness, influenza, stress, arthritis, dehydration, anaemia, Vitamin D deficiency, injury, etc. Some more reasons for experiencing body pain may include beginning a new workout routine or increasing the level of intensity of your old old exercise routine.

While medication can be taken to cure body ache and muscle pains, it is always better to first try natural home remedies as they are easily available, are inexpensive, have no side effects and most importantly are effective. So we have for you some simple and effective home remedies to provide quick relief from body pain.

Cherries

Cherries have anti-inflammatory properties and are often used for treating muscle pain and reducing body aches. Consuming cherries regularly can help in cases where the pain is because of neuropathy or inflammation.

Consuming cherries in the form of juice is also said to be incredibly beneficial as it contains anthocyanin pigments that help in treating pain in hands and feet. To reduce the pain and the inflammation, consume unsweetened cherry juice once or twice a day.

Warm compress

Using hot compress can reduce muscle stiffness and improve blood flow. It is an easy way to increase blood flow to the affected areas of your body and can reduce pain and speed up the healing process. By applying heat to the sore area, the heat will dilate the blood vessels and help the muscles to relax.

To use a warm compress, you can put a heating pad on the affected area. If you don’t have a heating pad then simply dip a towel in warm water, squeeze it thoroughly to make it damp and then apply it on the affected area.

Ginger

Ginger is a trusted and age-old remedy for treating several conditions, including body and muscle pain. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and is a rich source of minerals and vitamins that improve blood circulation, resulting in instant relief from body pain. Ginger is also loaded with analgesic which helps in pain relief. It is said to be as effective as ibuprofen in reducing pain. It can be consumed in the form of ginger tea.

To make this, just add 2 tbsp of grated ginger in boiling water and after 2-3 minutes, strain the water to remove the chunks of ginger. Drink this daily for relief from body pain and muscle aches.

Vitamin-rich diet

More often than not, body pain is a result of deficiency of vitamins like B1, E and D. Lack of such essential vitamins in the body can cause muscle ache and pain that can make you feel exhausted and tired easily.

You must include certain foods that are rich in these vitamins in your daily diet to prevent these aches and pains. Consume foods rich in vitamins like almonds, spinach, carrots, apples, sweet potatoes, apricots, etc. to get relief from frequent body pain and muscle aches.

Massage

The easiest and most common way to get instant relief from body pain is massage. Massaging your body reduces stress and nerve compression and promotes tissue relaxation. One of the most common reasons for body pain is muscular stiffness because of lack of physical activity. Regular massages can release the tension and stiffness from the muscles thereby improving blood circulation.

Use warm mustard oil to massage your body as it can help relieve pain. Mustard oil contains a compound called allyl isothiocyanate which reduces inflammation in the body and it is said to be incredibly effective in reducing body pain and providing instant relief. To use mustard oil for massaging, simply heat a cup of mustard oil and rub it on your entire body while gently massaging. Do this twice a week for best results.

