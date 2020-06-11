Quinoa VS Rice: Which one is healthier?

Both quinoa and rice have great taste. But which one is healthier for you? Read on to find out.

In the battle of grains, it looks quinoa is the new crowing prince. It has become the new favourite among health enthusiasts around the world. But just because it is the trend right now doesn’t mean rice is the worst food to include in your diet. Incorporating healthy choices in your diet is crucial but your personal choice should also be kept in mind when choosing the foods.

If you love rice, there is some good news. Both quinoa and rice have health benefits and can be a part of a healthy lifestyle. All you need to know is what is better for you depending on your health. For example, white rice is good for those recovering from a stomach bug. There are pros and cons to each one of them. So, let’s break it down for you to understand it better.

Quinoa VS Rice

Health benefits of quinoa

Quinoa is not a grain but the seed of the goosefoot plant. It is cooked and eaten like a grain and has similar nutrients present in it. Some of its health benefits include:

1) For a seed so small, quinoa is loaded with protein. It contains all the essential amino acids required by the body.

2) It is gluten-free, but you should be careful while buying these seeds. Buy only certified ones to avoid any complications, especially in case you suffer from celiac diseases or are sensitive to gluten.

3) It contains fibre – one of the reasons that make quinoa a supreme food. Eating foods high in fibre helps prevent constipation, lower cholesterol levels and keeps blood sugar in control.

4) They are also rich in iron, magnesium, manganese, zinc, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, and selenium – all of which are healthy for your body.

5) It has anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it great for your gut.

Health benefits of rice

Rice is a staple in many countries around the world. It comes in different sizes and shapes, but white and brown rice are two of the most popular types. Health benefits of rice include:

1) Just like quinoa, rice is gluten-free. However, some types of rice like flavoured rice or the ones used in sushi might contain gluten.

2) Brown rice is a good source of selenium, magnesium, manganese, copper, calcium, and zinc.

3) White rice is easy to digest as they are light, which is why it is recommended when people feel nauseous.

4) Brown rice is higher in fibre and makes you feel full longer, thereby aiding weight loss.

5) Including brown rice in your diet might help keep your blood pressure in check, increase potassium, reduce blood vessel damage, and control blood sugar.

Which one is healthier?

The key to stay healthy is to eat a balanced diet. So, it is quite difficult to say which one is healthier. It all depends on a person’s health and requirements. Few differences to keep in mind include:

1) Quinoa is a complete protein, whereas neither brown nor white rice contains all amino acids. Including protein-rich foods in your diet is key for proper nutrition.

2) Both quinoa and rice can make you full longer, but quinoa has an edge over rice when it comes to this due to the greater amount of fibre in it.

3) With quinoa, you get your daily dose of healthy carbs which is not the case with white rice. Brown rice, on the contrary, is a good source of complex carbs.

4) Both rice and quinoa are gluten-free. But quinoa is healthier as it contains more key nutrients.

5) When it comes to calories, rice contains fewer calories in comparison to quinoa. One cup of quinoa contains 222 calories, whereas one cup of brown rice contains 218 calories and white rice has 111 calories.

6) Quinoa has more potassium than rice, which makes it a great alternative for people with hypertension, kidney stones or weak bones.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss: 5 seeds that can help to torch down those fats

Share your comment ×