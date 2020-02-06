Rabid Raccoon: The infected animal attacks one person; Health officials warn others to stay cautious

A rabid raccoon has attacked a person and it has been tested with a positive result for the rabies virus. Health officials warn other people to stay away from this disease.

The raccoon is classified as a rabies vector species that means it can carry or transmit rabies. A raccoon, when infected with rabies, is called rabid raccoon. Signs of a rabid raccoon are difficulty in walking, confused and sick looks, foam at the mouth, etc. A rabid raccoon recently attacked a resident in Middlesex County, when he was moving trash cans at a home. It lunged and bit the resident. Then it was caught by an animal control officer and then taken to the State Department of Health. The animal has been diagnosed with a positive result for rabies. According to the country officials, it was the first attack of a rabid raccoon of this year.

This incident resulted in awareness among people which is being provided by the country officials. If people notice any unusual behaviour in animals then should immediately report this case to the police. And unusual behaviour includes slow movements, biting at everything, excitement and aggression. If a person gets bit by any animal then it requires immediate washing of the wounds properly with soap and water. Be it open cuts or scratches with saliva, wash it off properly and then consult your doctor.

A rabid animal generally carries the rabies virus in saliva, which can easily be transmitted by biting and open cuts. Bats, skunks, groundhogs, foxes, cats and dogs are the most common animals to carry or transmit the rabies virus among other animals. It is also recommended by health officials to vaccinate your pets with rabies vaccine to prevent the disease.

