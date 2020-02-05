Ragi: Check out the 8 major health benefits of finger millet

Ragi which is also known as Nachani is one of the superfoods that we should include in our diet on a daily basis. Read on to know why.

Ragi, which is also commonly known as Nachani and Finger Millet, is one of the healthiest grain out there. Despite being a super cereal, many of us hardly include Ragi in their diet. However, slowly the grain as well other healthy grains such as brown rice and amaranth among others which were staples at a point, are now making a comeback.

The best part of Ragi grain is that it's gluten-free so people who have celiac disease can consume the same. The grain is quite versatile and can be a part of daily meals including breakfast. One can prepare recipes such as Ragi Roti, Ragi Porridge, Ragi Malt, Ragi Cookies and Ragi Dosa among others.

Read on to the health benefits of Ragi aka Nachani aka Finger Millet:

1. One of the best sources of Calcium and Protein

Many do not know that Ragi is one of the best non-dairy sources of calcium. As per the National Institute of Nutrition in India, 100 grams of Ragi has 344 mg calcium. On the other hand, one cup of Ragi flour provides around 10 grams of protein. So, if you are a vegetarian then you can start consuming Ragi as it is one of the good sources of protein.

2. Loaded with dietary fiber which in turn aids weight loss

For the unversed, one cup of Ragi flour has 16.1 grams of fiber. The fiber content helps to keep us full for a longer period of time and thus helps us to avoid overeating by keeping our cravings at bay. This, in turn, leads to a minimized appetite and weight loss. The grain is also very helpful for the gut. Thanks to its insoluble fiber content, the grain eases digestion and it also relieves constipation. So, include Ragi in the daily diet for a healthier and better digestive system.

3. Aids to control Diabetes

Ragi is a low glycemic index food which means it helps to regulate blood sugar by maintaining digestive pace and keeping blood sugar in a safe range.

4. Excellent source of iron

Ragi is also packed with Iron, so if you are anemic, then you should include it in your diet. The sprouted version of the grain is more beneficial as it tends to have more Vitamin C and this particular vitamin helps in the absorption of Iron in our body.

5. Fights depression and anxiety

Regular consumption of Ragi can help you to fight with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The presence of antioxidant called Tryptophan and amino acids act as a natural relaxant.

6. Good for skin

Ragi is also rich in Niacin (Vitamin B3) and the same helps to reduce the chances of skin disorders and wrinkles.

7. Rich in antioxidants

The antioxidants present in the grain helps the body to fight free radicals and other infections. It also indirectly reduces the chances of cancer by preventing oxidation.

8. Reduces bad cholesterol and prevents heart diseases

As per studies, finger millet reduces concentrations of serum triglycerides and also helps to reduce the lipid oxidation and LDL cholesterol oxidation. Low-Density Lipoprotein or LDL is bad cholesterol especially if they are oxidized. Oxidized LDL inflames blood vessels and the same leads to heart attack or strokes.

Read More