Raveena Tandon shares THIS useful tip to overcome eye strain

Raveena Tandon has shared one simple DIY on her Instagram handle that will keep your eyes relaxed and eye-strain free.

Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has upended our lives. For past several months, many of us are working from home, binge-watching to kill time and kids are not only playing games online but learning too with augment of e-classes. And all this means prolonged screen time. Several surveys have also proved how we have been spending a lot of time in front of screens and how it is negatively impacting our health and how people are suffering from digital eye strain.

And considering the same, actress Raveen Tandon offered a simple DIY that anyone can do to keep eyes relaxed. In the video which she posted, she said that how we are confined to our homes which is the best thing considering the pandemic and staying home means staying safe. She added how with schools being closed, kids are spending more time in front of the computer which means enhanced screen time. She explained how people are working from home too and it requires them to sit in front of the computer for good long hours. And because of too much screen time, our eyes are automatically getting tired and strained.

Later, she gave a simple hack which is as follows:

Take some chilled milk in a small bowl and add two cotton pads or balls.

Take them out, squeeze all the extra milk from the pads and place them on your eyelids.

One should keep repeating till eye strain and exhaustion goes away.

She captioned the video as, "#itsawednesday #beautytalkieswithravz in the pandemic, why should our eyes suffer a few tips for keeping your eyes strain free, relaxed and moisturised. Get rid of your #darkcircles #stayhomestaysafe."

Check out the video right below:

Aside from this hack, other important tips to curb eye strain are:

Take regular breaks and follow 20-20-20 rule which means after every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

You can also buy a protective pair of glasses.

Include more beta-carotene and lycopene-rich foods. Consult your GP and include vitamin A-rich supplements.

If you are experiencing red eyes or pain, blurred or double vision, sensitivity to light and headaches then you should consult an eye doctor.

ALSO READ Experiencing eyestrain amid lockdown? Follow THESE eye exercises to relax them

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×