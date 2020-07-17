  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Raveena Tandon shares THIS useful tip to overcome eye strain

Raveena Tandon has shared one simple DIY on her Instagram handle that will keep your eyes relaxed and eye-strain free.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2020 12:33 pm
Health & Fitness,eye strain,Raveena TandonRaveena Tandon shares THIS useful to tip to overcome eye strain
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has upended our lives. For past several months, many of us are working from home, binge-watching to kill time and kids are not only playing games online but learning too with augment of e-classes. And all this means prolonged screen time. Several surveys have also proved how we have been spending a lot of time in front of screens and how it is negatively impacting our health and how people are suffering from digital eye strain.

And considering the same, actress Raveen Tandon offered a simple DIY that anyone can do to keep eyes relaxed.  In the video which she posted, she said that how we are confined to our homes which is the best thing considering the pandemic and staying home means staying safe. She added how with schools being closed, kids are spending more time in front of the computer which means enhanced screen time. She explained how people are working from home too and it requires them to sit in front of the computer for good long hours. And because of too much screen time, our eyes are automatically getting tired and strained. 

Later, she gave a simple hack which is as follows:
Take some chilled milk in a small bowl and add two cotton pads or balls. 
Take them out, squeeze all the extra milk from the pads and place them on your eyelids. 
One should keep repeating till eye strain and exhaustion goes away.

She captioned the video as, "#itsawednesday #beautytalkieswithravz in the pandemic, why should our eyes suffer a few tips for keeping your eyes strain free, relaxed and moisturised. Get rid of your #darkcircles #stayhomestaysafe."

Check out the video right below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Aside from this hack, other important tips to curb eye strain are:
Take regular breaks and follow 20-20-20 rule which means after every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. 
You can also buy a protective pair of glasses. 
Include more beta-carotene and lycopene-rich foods. Consult your GP and include vitamin A-rich supplements.
If you are experiencing red eyes or pain, blurred or double vision, sensitivity to light and headaches then you should consult an eye doctor.

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement