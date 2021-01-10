  1. Home
Reasons of Low BP: 5 Causes of low blood pressure and its risk factors

Low blood pressure (BP) mostly causes dizziness and fainting in people and there are several factors responsible for this. So, hereâ€™s what you should know about low BP.
Low blood pressure generally doesnâ€™t cause any issues in people, but abnormally low blood pressure may cause fainting and dizziness amongst some. Low BP is the reading lower than 90 millimetres of mercury for the top number or 60 mm, Hg for the bottom number. So, here are causes and symptoms of low blood pressure.

What you should know about low blood pressure level?

Symptoms of low blood pressure:

Dizziness.

Fainting.

Blurred vision.

Nausea.

Fatigue.

Difficulty in concentrating.

Extreme low blood pressure can sometimes cause hypotension which can have these following signs and symptoms:

Confusion.

Cold and pale skin.

Rapid and shallow breathing.

Weak pulse.

In these extreme cases of low blood pressure, you should consult your doctor right away without any further delay.

Causes of low BP

These are some conditions which can cause low blood pressure in us:

Pregnancy: The circulatory system expands rapidly during pregnancy and as a result, blood pressure level might become low.Â 

Heart issues: Certain heart problems can cause low BP like low heart rate, problems in the heart valve, heart attack, etc.

Endocrine problems: Parathyroid disease, adrenal insufficiency, low blood sugar, etc. can sometimes cause low blood pressure.

Dehydration: Prolonged dehydration can cause weakness, fatigue and dizziness amongst us leading to low blood pressure.

Improper diet: Due to the lack of Vitamin B12, folate, iron, etc. we can suffer from anaemia due to low amount of red blood cells and this can cause low blood pressure.

Types of low blood pressure:

Low blood pressure on standing up.

Low blood pressure after eating.

Low blood pressure from faulty brain signals.

Low blood pressure from nervous system damage.

Risk factors of low BP:

Age- Low blood pressure on standing up or eating is generally caused in people of 65 years of age.

Medications- Certain medications may cause low BP.

Certain diseases: Diabetes, Parkinsonâ€™s disease and certain heart conditions are also responsible for low BP.

