Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Secrets Revealed: Here's the diet and exercise plan

Rebel Wilson in on a weight loss spree. She has been following a diet and exercise plan carved out by her trainer.

At the start of 2020, Rebel Wilson who is best known for her movies such as Pitch Perfect, Isn't It Romantic and Cats among others shared with her followers that 2020 will be Year of Health for her. The Aussie actress wants to slim down to 75 kgs i.e. 165 pounds by the end of 2020 and her recent pictures prove that she is successfully marching down the road of weight loss. She has been following a grueling diet and exercise regime to achieve her weight loss goals. For the unversed, dietitian, and exercise physiologist Kate Save told Daily Mail Australia that she believes Rebel has lost up to 18 kgs already.

Rebel in an Instagram post said, "I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks - but I’m working hard x". Even though there is a global coronavirus pandemic, she is making sure to work on her weight loss regime. She had said, "I had to go out to the park and lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups.

Her fitness routine

For the unversed, she has been training under fitness trainer Jono Castano Acero. She gets one day off from her intense training week. And her working out sessions involves, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), mobility, weights and resistance. She also does weight exercises, squats, and lunges and then finishes off with ab exercises. In one of the videos, we can see her brutal stair run up the steps in front of Sydney's iconic Opera House. The pictures and videos prove that she is a fan of circuit training.

Even during her rest days, she makes sure to be fit by getting at least 10,000 steps every day. The Pitch Perfect actress also works on her core with a standing bandit trunk rotation and dead bugs with a medicine ball. Her trainer says these are “effective, safe, and a great way to strengthen and stabilize your core, spine, and back muscles.”

Her diet:

Speaking of her diet, she has completely changed it and has ditched junk food and sugar for healthier meals and snacks. Reportedly, instead of focusing on calorie counting, she focuses on her fibre intake. For the unversed, fibre is very important in weight loss as it prevents cravings, controls your blood sugar and makes you feel fuller for longer.

In an interview with Today Extra, she revealed, that for her it is more about working on my mind. She suffers from emotional eating a lot and the stresses of her job. She added, "I'm determined. So I am trying to lose a lot of my body fat and become a healthier person. It is not so much about a number." She also revealed that she was happy that the gyms finally reopened in Australia because she is ready to pump iron.

ALSO READ: Adele's Weight Loss Plan: Singer slimmed down by following THIS diet and exercise routine

Share your comment ×