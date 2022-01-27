Recipes to soothing bedtime drinks you can sip for better sleep

Taking time out for oneself has become increasingly difficult in today's fast-paced world. Meeting work deadlines, dealing with pandemic-related health issues, and juggling everything in between have led us to make unhealthy lifestyle choices, which have resulted in complications such as irregular sleeping patterns, digestive issues. Eshanka Wahi, a Wellness Advocate and Nutrition Coach shares a few tricks that can help with some of these issues. Let's start with getting a good night's sleep.

A good night's sleep can be beneficial to both your physical and mental health. It not only helps you wake up energized and revitalized, but it also improves your mood for the rest of the day. To make things easier for you, I've compiled a list of drinks that will help you sleep better.

1. Chamomile Tea- Herbal teas are well-known for their natural properties that aid in relaxation after a long day. The antioxidant-rich components of chamomile flowers have a soothing effect that induces sleep and relieves symptoms of anxiety and depression. Aside from its medicinal properties, tea also aids in the prevention of heart disease and lowers the risk of cancer. This tea is simple to make.

Method: All you have to do is bring water to a boil in a kettle and add the tea to it. Allow it to brew for a few minutes before pouring it into a cup. Inhale the earthy aroma to instantly relax your senses. To make more variations of this soothing beverage, feel free to add raw honey, ginger, and apple mint leaves.

2. Golden milk with saffron- Milk is one of the oldest and most popular natural sleep aids. It contains tryptophan, an amino acid that, when consumed is converted to the hormone melatonin, which aids in the regulation of your natural sleep state. Melatonin promotes sleep by combating sleep disorders such as jet lag, stress, and insomnia.

Turmeric is primarily used in Indian cuisine and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Saffron, on the other hand, is high in antioxidants and magnesium, which is known to help people sleep. When mixed into milk, it can help treat insomnia as well as depression. Warm milk combined with turmeric and saffron makes a perfect nighttime drink that gives you a warm fuzzy feeling. If you are lactose intolerant, opt for plant-based milk such as cashew, oats, or almond.

3. Ashwagandha tea- One of the most trusted Ayurvedic herbs, ashwagandha, is also known for its stress-relieving properties, as it helps to lower cortisol levels, also known as the stress hormone. Insomnia can be alleviated with a cup of ashwagandha tea. The leaves of the plant, in particular, contain the compound triethylene glycol, which promotes sleep induction.

The DIY drink is incredibly simple to make. In a vessel, bring water to a boil, then add the ashwagandha roots and heat for 2 – 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the root essence to completely blend in. After dinner, strain the mixture through a sieve, add the lemon juice and honey, and serve them hot ashwagandha tea after your dinner.

Pro tips-

My personal advice and night routine, I drink with my favorite tea 3 hours before going to bed.

Also, I reduce my screen time as well and listen to soft music.

Maintain a dark and quiet environment in your bedroom as well.

Avoid watching television or using your computer, cell phone, or tablet in your bedroom.

Relax before going to bed.

