Red Chillies for Weight Loss: Here's how it works for the body

If you love spices, then you should definitely consider adding some spice to your food, since its good for weight loss. Read below to find out how red chillies can aid weight loss.

When it comes to weight loss, we don't mind trying different types of things. Be it following a paleo diet or keto diet, we make it a point to try everything at least once. We all want to look good, and get back in shape and hence trying everything new and trending is something that we all look forward to. When it comes to trends, there's one more thing in a trend that seems to work great for weight loss, and that is consuming red chillies. So, spice lovers, this one is surely good news for you.

As per research, consuming red chilli peppers may help in burning calories. Adding spice to the daily diet helps with weight loss, thanks to the special ingredient which helps in boosting metabolism. If you love chillies or don't mind trying some, then read below to find out how they work for weight loss.

1. Red chillies for weight loss

Mixing cayenne pepper, which is also known as red chilli pepper aids weight loss since it has positive effects on the body. As per a study, people who added chillies to their diet raised their metabolism, after 30 minutes of eating food. As per health experts, it is so because capsaicin, a substance present in peppers gives them their heat. It works because the heat provided capsaicin helps to convert fat into heat and thus, burns fat which results in weight loss.

2. Keeps you full for long

A study states that people who eat red pepper don't crave things after a point. It is so because capsaicin suppresses their hunger.

3. Good for metabolism

Red chillies help in boosting metabolism and increased metabolic rate rates up your body’s capacity to convert food into energy. When your metabolism is faster, you are more likely to convert essential nutrients into energy and burning fat.

4. Are they healthy?

They should be added to your diet but in moderation. Since they also contain anti-inflammatory and gastroprotective properties that help in keeping your body healthy. However, if you are on a high-blood-pressure medication, are pregnant, breastfeeding or on any medication, then you should avoid consuming this in your diet.

ALSO READ | Weight Loss Tips: Here's how Ice diet claims to burn fats and calories; Check it out

Read More