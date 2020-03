A reduced salt intake in daily food can prevent the risk of heart attack; Here's How

According to this study, high blood pressure is one of the prime causes of heart attack. So, limiting our daily salt intake can lower high blood pressure which will have positive impact on our heart health. This study was done by a meta-analysis with 133 trials after which researchers found a distinct link between reduced dietary sodium intake and regulated blood pressure.

A doctor said about this research that the result is helpful for all people who are dealing with high blood pressure. A reduced salt intake also helps people suffering from hypertension which is also caused by high blood pressure, the doctor said. Further, the report says that at 130/90 blood pressure, we can see changes in the blood vessels of the kidneys and the hardening of the arteries. So, our blood pressure level should always be within 130/90 range.