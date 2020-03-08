A reduced salt intake in daily food can prevent the risk of heart attack; Here's How

Salt is the most essential ingredient of every preparation which brings the ultimate taste in the food. But excessive salt intake may cause high blood pressure which can result in a heart attack.

Any food is incomplete without the exact amount of salt in it to bring the taste. Salt is also added to the manufactured foods to enhance flavour. Our body gets its daily amount of sodium chloride from the salt, which should be taken with food within a limit. Excessive intake of salt can also be the cause of high blood pressure. And unusual high blood pressure leads to numerous health issues like problems in arteries, kidney and brain, heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, etc.



A recent study has shown how increasing salt intake can affect your heart health and decreased salt intake can save you from heart diseases. The study which has been published in The British Journal, says that we can save ourselves from the risk of heart attack by limiting the salt intake in our daily food.

According to this study, high blood pressure is one of the prime causes of heart attack. So, limiting our daily salt intake can lower high blood pressure which will have positive impact on our heart health. This study was done by a meta-analysis with 133 trials after which researchers found a distinct link between reduced dietary sodium intake and regulated blood pressure. A doctor said about this research that the result is helpful for all people who are dealing with high blood pressure. A reduced salt intake also helps people suffering from hypertension which is also caused by high blood pressure, the doctor said. Further, the report says that at 130/90 blood pressure, we can see changes in the blood vessels of the kidneys and the hardening of the arteries. So, our blood pressure level should always be within 130/90 range.

