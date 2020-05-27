Reiki: Japanese energy healing technique to improve your emotional and mental state

Reiki is a traditional healing technique to relieve stress and relax your mind. Here’s everything you need to know about this energy healing process.

Reiki is a traditional healing technique which originated in Japan in the 20th century. It is an energy healing technique based on the principle that everything in the world can be healed with channelling of energy through touch. The word “Reiki” is composed of two words ‘rei’ meaning universal and ‘ki’ meaning life energy. It helps restore a person’s physical and mental well-being.

The idea behind the technique is to restore the balance and flow of energy throughout the body, mind and the soul. It is believed that this technique helps reduce stress and relax the mind. It does not claim to cure a disease or illness, but it may assist one in creating an environment to facilitate healing. Millions of people around the world believe that this technique might cure several medical conditions as well, especially issues related to mental health.

Here is everything you need to know about this Japanese technique, Reiki.

The Benefits

1. May treat depression

Depression is a mental health condition where a person suffers from chronic sadness and hopelessness. People suffering from depression lose interest in everyday activities, have suicidal thoughts and may get worse with time if left untreated.

Some studies have shown that Reiki may provide relief from physical symptoms, improve mood and overall well-being. It can help relax, increase curiosity and improve levels of self-care.

2. Relieves pain, anxiety and fatigue

Most of us live busy lives trying to advance and experience success, but in the process, happiness takes a back seat and you’re left with stress, anxiety and fatigue. Reiki can help overcome these problems by helping you reconnect with the energy of your body.

3. Better quality of life

Reiki improves your overall well-being and it can enhance the quality of life by improving self-confidence, sleep patterns and lower the symptoms of depression.

4. Improves mood

Reiki helps calm the mind and find inner peace, which can help induce positive thoughts and improve your mood.

5. May help with some health conditions

It is believed that reiki may help treat certain health conditions and symptoms including headache, insomnia, nausea and chronic stress. However, there is not much research on this topic.

Reiki techniques and practice

Reiki involves a few techniques, names of which are centring, clearing beaming, extracting harmful energies, infusing and smoothing and raking the aura. The practitioner may use crystals and chakra healing wands during a reiki session. A reiki session can last from 20-90 minutes.

Side Effects

Reiki is touted as a safe, non-invasive technique. However, you should always consult a professional for this to know the side effects and how effective it will be in your case.

