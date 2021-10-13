Rejuvenate your body and mind with these fasting tips for Navratri

What can be better than detoxifying your body and increasing positivity at the same time? Fasting has the power to do both. Navratri has come, so has the season of fasting and Garba. To cope up with so much work and enjoying it too, fasting seems like a tough nut to crack. Here are a few tips to rejuvenate your body and mind for this Navratri.

Pacify your hunger

Buckwheat (kuttu) roti, fasting rice (shamik rice), dishes made from sago (sabudana), water chestnut (singhara) flour, boiled sweet potatoes (Shakarkand) will help you keep full by providing sufficient energy.

Stay hydrated

Incorporating lots of fluids like coconut water, juices, vegetable soups will help deter dehydration and flush out the toxins discharged during fasting.

Eat wisely

Eat small amounts of food like servings of fruits and vegetables in regular intervals rather than overeating at once, as this will stave off bloating and provide you with a consistent amount of energy.

Avoid sugar and greasy food

Oily and processed food will just not heighten your calories but will also boost your cravings and insulin level. You can have sabudana kheer, sweet potato kheer or makhana kheer as a substitute for your sugar cravings. These, besides being nutritious will provide you satiety and prevent binge eating for a longer time.

Fibre-rich, low-fat food

To avoid hunger pangs all day eat nuts and dried fruits like almonds and makhana as ready-to-go snacks. Substitute full cream milk and cheese with almond milk, coconut milk or skimmed milk. These are high in protein and low in fat thus will provide you with a high amount of energy and fewer gastric issues.

Less stress, more sleep

Avoid overexertion as this may result in emotional eating contributing to greater calorie intake and disrupted sleep. Try to loosen up and go for some mindful meditative exercise to entirely detoxify your body.

In a nutshell, mindful eating with moving your body will give you tons of energy for this festive season.

About the author: Dietitian Garima is a Certified Nutritionist.

