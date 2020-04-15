Relationship Anxiety: Here are the causes, signs and treatment to get over with it

Relationship anxiety occurs when you start to experience several questions on your mind regarding the bonding. Though everything seems to be alright, you start questioning about your partner and yourself as well. This anxiety makes us feel insecure about our partner and this relationship. We then ask ourselves whether we have taken the right decision or not. This may often damage even a healthy relationship. So, you need to combat the relationship anxiety to be happy with your partner.

Here’s everything you need to know about relationship anxiety.

Is it normal?

According to the psychotherapists, relationship anxiety is absolutely common. People may experience it at the start of the relationship or in long-term relationship. This type of anxiety doesn’t occur from any particular issue among partners. But the anxiety can lead to serious problems between them in the future. If this problem is not treated then it may cause health issues as well such as fatigue, emotional stress, demotivation, etc.

Signs of relationship anxiety

If you are facing these things, it is probably the anxiety related to your bonding:

You ask about your self-worth in the relationship

This is one of the most common signs when you ask yourself ‘Do I matter?’ A little bit of insecurity is very common in any relationship. If it bothers you too much then you need to be serious about it. These things may come to your mind:

1- Your partner is no longer paying attention to you.

2- He doesn’t miss you when you are not around him.

3- Your partner may not be there when you will need him or her for mental support.

Doubting about your partner’s feelings

If he or she becomes a bit late to reply to your message or doesn’t call you back, you feel less important. You think there is no connection. This might have occurred earlier as well, but the anxiety in you cannot take it normally at that moment.

Fearing about losing him

When we are loved and happy in a relationship, we want the bond to stay that way forever as it is. But this feeling often leads to the fear of losing your partner. To save the relationship, you start to ignore the things which you don’t like about your partner. You do this to not create any misunderstanding or argument because at the back of your mind, you are constantly fearing of losing him.

Compatibility check

When all these things are happening with you, you start questioning about the compatibility of you two. You may ask yourself if you are truly happy with your partner.

Unable to value precious moments

When your partner does something special for you, you may overlook that gesture instead of appreciating it. That's because you have doubts which stop you from cherishing the moment. On the other hand, you start to over-analyse and overthink about everything that your partner does in the relationship. This can be really destroying for you two.

Signs that can damage the relationship

When you are in great distress due to the relationship anxiety, you tend to do certain things that are considered to be sabotaging for the bond. You do these intentionally to test your partner and his love but eventually, this will make the situation even worse. Some of the sabotaging signs are as follows:

1- Having unnecessary arguments.

2- Meeting your ex without letting your partner know about it.

3- Pushing them away instead of telling them about your pain.

4- Invading their personal things like mobiles phones, e-mails, messages, etc.

What causes relationship anxiety?

There is no any particular reason for this type of anxiety. Many underlying issues contribute to the growth of such emotional distress. Some of them are as follows:

Negative experiences from past relationships.

Low self-esteem.

Your different style of connecting with others.

The habit of questioning about everything.

How can you overcome relationship insecurity?

You cannot overcome this painful situation overnight. It will need a lot of mental stability and confidence to get over anxiety. This will tend to persist until you feel completely safe, loved and secure. So, here's what can you do about it:

Try to be more mindful.

Maintain your individuality.

Have a quality conversation.

Never hide your feelings.

If the mental stress still exists then you should consult a therapist. After all, you have the right to be happy and feel safe in your relationship.