Replacements of cheese, yoghurt and butter that can do wonders to your health

Cheese, yoghurt and butter are one of those dairy products that are rich in lactose. It is a type of sugar that requires a greater amount of body's lactase to digest. They are indeed saturated fats that are unhealthy and not meant for daily consumption. No you don't have to bid adieu to your favourite dairy products, instead it is the time to replace them with other substitutes without compromising on taste and texture. Peep into their features to know what kind of wonders they do to our health.

1. Switch to NUT BUTTER by kicking out usual salty butter

Nut butters like peanut butter, hazelnut butter, cashew butter, etc have so much more to offer to the human body. They are unsweetened, unsalty, dairy, keto and gluten free. You can use peanut butter for enhancing the taste of smoothies, puddings, toasts, wraps as well as fruits. It promotes stronger muscles and better brain development.

2. Use COCONUT BUTTER in desserts

Butter is an important ingredient in the majority of the desserts that are meant to be baked or thickened in the refrigerator. Coconut butter has no flavour and is healthy to consume. It contains zero sugar, sweetener and other thickeners. Now replace your butter with this gluten free and low carb taste enhancer.

3. Add dairy free ALMOND MILK to your everyday meal

Plant based milk is always a better option to rely on. You can make curd or paneer with the help of this non-dairy almond milk. It is rich in vitamins and calcium. In addition, it has no sugar and preservatives.

4. Use CHEDDAR CHEESE POWDER instead of cheese

If you love cheese seasoning on your favorite snacks, then you must add a tinge of cheddar cheese powder to it. It is vegan and dairy free. Now you can add a cheesy flavour to your bland meals in a jiffy. It is gluten free and a most healthy way to enjoy the cheesy dishes.

5. Switch to SOY MILK by ditching dairy milk

Soy Milk is natural, plant based and unsweetened. What a great way to enjoy milky beverages in a healthy way! It has no added sugar and is a unique formulation of healthy ingredients. It is a milk extracted from whole soybeans rich in proteins and vitamins.

Why to depend on unhealthy dairy products when you have non-dairy, plant-based products at your rescue? These non-dairy products will directly result in healthy benefits keeping you energised throughout the day. Now you can bid adieu to cheese, butter, yoghurt and milk without missing their taste, texture and flavour.

