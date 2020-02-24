Research says a large breakfast can burn double the amount of calories; Here's How

A new research carried out in Germany showed that a heavy breakfast can burn double the amount of calories than dinner. Read on to know more.

We have always heard the saying that "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper". The 'Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism' recently published a journal after a study was carried out on 16 men. Those men first consumed high-calorie breakfast and a low-calorie dinner for three days. Then, they spent another three days to eat a light breakfast and a high-calorie dinner. The research was done at Lubeck University in Germany. The researchers saw that eating heavy breakfast and light dinner burnt the calories twice than eating heavy dinners and light breakfast. They found that the high-calorie breakfast was beneficial for boosting metabolism. And after the study, they could say that the Dietary Induced Thermogenesis (DIT) is stronger in the morning. DIT is a process when the body produces heat. A high-calorie breakfast can double the production of thermogenesis than a dinner with the same amount of calories.

The researchers concluded that this report is significant to make people understand the values of eating heavy breakfast. They consider this as a necessity, i.e. to have a heavy breakfast than heavy dinner for both healthy people and obesity patients. This is extremely beneficial for weight loss and combat metabolic diseases.

