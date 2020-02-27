A resort in Coorg charges guests for leftover food; Fund utilised for orphans

A resort in Coorg has recently started to charge money from their guests for wasting foods. For per 10 gm, they are charging 100 rupees. Read on to know more.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, almost 40 percent food produced in India is wasted. Keeping this in mind, a resort in Coorg has taken a great initiative to save foods from going into the bin. The Ibnii Spa and Resort located in Coorg, Karnataka charges its guests for wasting foods. They first weigh the wasted food in front of the guests and then add the amount of it to the final bills of them. For per 10 gm of leftover food, they charge 100 rupees. But this is not the end of the initiative. The fund raised from the leftover foods is utilised for a non-profit organisation to feed orphans in Madikeri.

This initiative was started with 14 bins every day which has now been down to 1. First, the resort thought to take this initiative by decreasing the amount of the food to not let them go into the trash cans. The guests were told to order any number of plates according to their choice. But the wastage was still going on.

Then, they got this idea of charging against the wastage food and soon implemented it. The charges of wasted foods go straight to the donation box. This initiative has shown a significant decrease in the quantity of leftover foods. Even the guests visiting the resort also appreciate and praise this great idea of saving food.

