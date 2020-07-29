Resuming running after lockdown? Here’s how to build stamina

Dr. Vikrant Shah, Consulting Physician, Intensivist and Infection Disease Specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, has shared some tips that will help you to rebuild your stamina.

As per the new and latest guidelines, outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging, running in public spaces like beaches, parks, playgrounds, gardens, and promenades will be allowed from 5 am to 7 pm. Thus, if you are thinking of taking up running again and want to rebuild your stamina then follow these tips. Coronaviruses (CoV) belong to a large family of viruses that may lead to respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Earlier this year, a new strain of coronavirus was discovered, which has not been previously identified in human beings, also known as a novel coronavirus (nCov). COVID-19 is a virus that causes respiratory disease and in serious cases, it can lead to pneumonia. To combat coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put the entire country under lockdown.

Now, the new guidelines have been issued in the country. Likewise, the Maharashtra government also announced new strategies for the extended lockdown 'Unlock 1'. In phase 1, outdoor physical activities such as cycling, jogging, running in public spaces like beaches, parks, playgrounds, gardens, and promenades will be allowed from 5 am to 7 pm. No group activity will be allowed and children must be accompanied by an adult. No activities will be permitted in the indoor portion of indoor stadiums. All physical exercise and activities will be done with social distancing norms. If you are one of them who is addicted to running and planning to hit the roads or the park located near you. Then, follow these essential tricks to re-build your stamina.

Here’s how you can enhance your stamina:

Eat mindfully: See to it that you pay attention to what you are putting into your mouth, to increase stamina. Make sure that you load yourself up with Vitamin C, proteins, complex carbs and iron. Doing so can help you strengthen your immunity, repair muscles and tissues, which are vital in increasing and maintaining your stamina.

Likewise, foods like green leafy vegetables, oatmeal, bananas, peanut butter, carrots, beetroot juice, watercress, quinoa, eggplant, asparagus, pumpkin, and chicken can be helpful too.

Try to add variation: If you are running already then try to opt for some other exercises that can help you improve stamina. You can try yoga along with these exercises. Opting for yoga can also be helpful. It is known to enhance your stamina and endurance, apart from lifting your mood.

Take a break: Your body will need rest as well, even after you exercise and follow a well-balanced diet. So, try to rest and get a good night’s sleep. This will keep you active and energetic all day long.

Hydration is the key: In order to improve your stamina, digestion, and metabolism, you will have to drink enough water. Thus, also increase your fluid intake and see to it that you don’t get dehydrated.

By Dr. Vikrant Shah, Consulting Physician, Intensivist and Infection Disease Specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur

