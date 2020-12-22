THIS the RIGHT way to wash hands to prevent infection

Washing hands is essential to prevent the spread of any type of infection, especially COVID-19. Follow these 5 steps to wash your hands the right way.

Off late, the practice of following proper hand hygiene has spread like wildfire. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, the only way to protect yourself is to wash your hands regularly. To explain briefly, the infection spreads when one person coughs or sneezes. The droplets land on common touchpoints like a doorknob or the escalator handrail, etc. Or they might sneeze in their hands and then touch those surfaces.

When you touch the same surfaces and unconsciously touch your nose or your mouth, is when you get infected. Therefore, to prevent getting sick, it is necessary to properly and frequently wash your hands. Mentioned below are 5 steps to correctly wash your hands.

Step 1

Wet your hands with clean water and take enough soap to properly cover the surface of your hands.

Step 2

Rub your hands from palm to palm. Rub the right palm over the left dorsum with interlaced fingers and do the same with the left palm over the right dorsum.

Step 3

Touch both the palms with each other and interlace your finger and rub thoroughly with soap. Then rub the back of your fingers to the opposite palm and interlock your fingers.

Step 4

Hold the left thumb in your right palm and rub it while rotating it. Do the same thing with the right thumb in your left palm.

Step 5

Clasp the fingers of your right hand and rotationally rub the left palm and do the same thing with the other hand. Rinse your hands with water and dry them with a single-use towel and turn off the faucet with the towel.

