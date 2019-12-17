Rock Salt Benefits: THIS is why you should add the mineral to your diet

Rock Salt Benefits: Salt is the most important ingredient in our food, but it's also one of the most dangerous ingredient. Read below to find out why it's better to ditch table salt (regular salt) and switch to rock salt.

One ingredient which is a must in every dish is salt. No dish is complete without a pinch of salt. In spite of being the most important amongst the kitchen ingredients, salt is still avoided by many because of its high sodium content. The sodium content in salt is not good for our body. And if you are planning to make a switch, then it's time to add rock salt to your diet.

Rock salt is the purest form of salt - unprocessed and raw. It contains 84 out of the 92 trace elements required by the body including potassium, iron, calcium, zinc, magnesium and copper to name a few. It is made by evaporating seawater and does not contain high amount of sodium chloride, unlike table salt.

Read below to find out why choosing rock salt over table salt is a better option.

Helps with digestion:

Research suggests that rock salt improves digestion and helps with stomach pain as well. Add a few crystals of rock salt to lemon juice and buttermilk to reap its benefits. It not only helps with stomach infections but also aids deworming.

Good for metabolism:

A good metabolic rate helps in maintaining the health of cells and organisms. Rock salt is useful when it comes to increase your body's metabolism and improve the functioning of your body.

Helps with blood pressure:

Rock salt stabilises blood pressure by maintaining a balance of high and low blood pressures. People with hypertension should make a switch from table salt as it is high in potassium.

Aids weight loss:

Rock salt reduces sugar cravings by reactivating insulin, and hence results in weight loss. So, sprinkle some rock salt over your fruits instead of table salt. If you are on a weight loss journey, it's time to ditch table salt.

Helps with stress:

Rock salt helps to relax the body and mind. If you have been stressed off lately, then mix a tablespoon of rock salt in water and take a relaxing bath. It will calm your nerves down and will make you feel better.

Good for the skin:

Rock salt can do wonders for the skin and helps with getting rid of clogged pores. Mix a tablespoon of rock salt with your usual cleanser and use as a face wash.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

