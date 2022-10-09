Rocket Leaves: Here’s a list of reasons why you should incorporate these peppery greens in your diet

Rocket leaves aka arugula is a peppery dark green leafy vegetable which boasts multiple Vitamins and minerals and is quite good for overall health and well-being. Rucola, salad rocket, and Italian cress are some of the supplementary terms these peppery greens are recognized by. Being rich in fibre, phytochemicals, calcium, potassium, Vitamin C, K, A and folate, Arugula offers impressive health benefits and is a member of the cruciferous greens like kale, broccoli and cauliflower. Right from salads, soups, and sandwiches to smoothies- Rocket leaves can be consumed in multiple ways. Here we bring you a list of varied reasons why you should inculcate rocket leaves in your diet.

Rocket leaves contain almost null calories and consuming them on a regular basis and adding it to your diet can aid in shedding extra pounds from your body. 100 grams of arugula offers approximate 25 calories which are quite great when it comes to weight loss. Moreover, it also has a decent amount of fibre and very few carbohydrates, the sum of which keeps you satiated for a long period of time, thereby reducing appetite and further weight loss .

A package of heart-healthy nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate are found in Rocket leaves which strengthens the heart while enhancing the flow of blood in the body. Besides, abundant capacities of vitamin K are also available in rocket leaves which fortify heart health while promoting overall well-being.

Keeps the eyes in fine fettle

Rocket leaves are filled with beta-carotene and Vitamin A which support eye health and shield the retina. These green leave also boast Lutein and zeaxanthin which keeps vision impairments at bay. Moreover, both of these nutrients are prominent to promote vision and give protection against macular degeneration. Good quantities of omega-3 fatty acids are also available in arugula which decreases the risk of developing cataracts as well.

Enhance immunity

Incredible quantities of Vitamin C are found in rocket leaves which guard your body against harmful free radicals and keep a tab on the damages. It further works on the immune system and augments the immunity, shields from various viruses, colds and flu.

Rocket leaves are a significant staple to get a great nutritional punch. Do include these in your diet to enjoy the boost in overall health and well-being.

