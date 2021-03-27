Rose Water vs Tea Tree Toner: Know the difference

People who follow their skincare routine religiously know the importance of applying toner, which helps to keep the pores clean, maintain the pH of the skin and regulate sebum production. Two of the most popular and versatile ingredients, tea tree oil and rose water are being widely used in toners due to their efficacy against skin problems.

For healthy and naturally glowing skin, it is important to treat your skin with the right skincare products. While chemical toxins present in standard skin products tend to disrupt the skin biome and leave it susceptible to skin problems, naturally sourced ingredients are relatively kind and nourishing to the skin. Although there is a wide range of natural alternatives available, choosing the right ingredient according to your skin type and the problem can make all the difference.

People who follow their skincare routine religiously know the importance of applying toner, which helps to keep the pores clean, maintain the pH of the skin and regulate sebum production. Two of the most popular and versatile ingredients, tea tree oil and rose water are being widely used in toners due to their efficacy against skin problems such as acne, pigmentation, blemishes, etc.

If you are confused about picking the right toner for your skin type, keep on reading further.

Rosewater is undoubtedly a beauty magic potion, owing to its ability for enhancing the skin texture and tone to maintain a natural radiance. With anti-inflammatory properties, rose water helps to reduce the redness of irritated skin, get rid of dermatitis and eczema. Applying rose water helps clean pores and reduces the buildup of dead skin cells.

Regardless of the skin type, rose water nourishes and moisturizes the skin, leaving it fresh and hydrated. Including rose water in the beauty routine can also help to prevent premature ageing and delay the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Derived from Australian native plant, Melaleuca plant, tea tree oil is a natural wonder that can be used to treat skin issues due to its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. People with acne-prone skin use tea-tree toner to reduce inflammation and redness of zits, and combat oiliness. The tea tree toner can be used to treat eczema naturally, reduce psoriasis and relieve irritation.

Tea tree toner also helps to make pores tighter, remove residual makeup and impurities, and leaves the skin fresh. Since tea tree oil is mattifying, applying it right before makeup can help to control the extra shine and prevent smudging.

Both the toners offer advantages to the skin but choose the most suitable one as per your skin problem and type to maintain healthy and youthful skin.

About the author: Arthi Raguram is the Founder of Deyga Organics

Credits :Pexels

