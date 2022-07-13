Rosemary oil for hair; The best 5 minute guide

Hair thinning can surely undermine self-esteem challenging you to search insanely for a cure. And out of all the essential oils available on the market to nourish your hair and moisturize your skin, Rosemary oil for hair definitely does not comes first to mind.

While I was on the verge of giving up all dreams of fuller, longer, and thicker hair, a frantic research lead me to positive testimonials on Rosemary oil for hair. As per the rumors, it can (supposedly) reduce breakage, prevent hair loss, tackle split ends, and improve your overall hair growth. Sounds dreamy!

Without further ado, let us dig up all the facts on Rosemary oil for hair and decide for ourselves!

What is Rosemary oil?

Rosemary is a highly popular healing and seasoning herb. It is native to the Mediterranean region, where people have been using it in food and medicine for ages.

Just like peppermint, oregano, or cinnamon, Rosemary is a form of essential oil (i.e., concentrated and distilled extracts of plant compounds, leaf in case of Rosemary). Beauty, cooking, cleaning, health - these oils serve multi-purposes.

Rosemary oil is readily available to purchase. You can use it in the culinary world or as a home remedy. It also has several health benefits ranging from anti-inflammation and antioxidant properties to enhancing memory and much more.

Rosemary oil quick facts

Here is an interesting glance on Rosemary oil for hair -

1. Ingredient type: Vasodilator and Anti-inflammatory

2. Primary benefits: Improves blood circulation, stimulates hair growth, and soothes the hair scalp.

3. Who all can use it: Generally, anyone with hair thinning, breakage or shedding may benefit from Rosemary oil.

4. How often should you use it: You can use it as often as per your wish or once a day unless there is a negative reaction or you see no positive benefits.

5. Works well with what: You can pair it with other carrier ingredients that tend to enhance its benefits for hair regrowth, like pumpkin seed oil, coconut oil, and ashwagandha.

6. Not to mix with: Unsure if any ingredient reacts negatively with Rosemary oil as it is a natural herb extract. Plus, it is not an allergen. Although, it may not necessarily suit every skin or hair type. So, be cautious of any side effects.

Does Rosemary oil for hair work?

The hair experts believe that Rosemary oil for hair works for all hair types, even colored and treated hair. It may weigh down thin hair - what it means is do not go out with oil in your hair if you have thinner or super straight hair.

However, the actual research on Rosemary oil for hair is still on. So there is no proof whether Rosemary oil works miraculously towards restoring hair damage and regrowth. I guess we'll have to use it to believe it.

Can Rosemary oil treat hair fall and hair loss?

The belief that Rosemary oil encourages hair regrowth may come to light owing to the general health benefits of Rosemary. This plant boasts of having anti-inflammatory properties, improving blood circulation, and promoting nerve growth.

Similar to peppermint or castor oil (both known to promote hair regrowth), Rosemary oil also strengthens blood circulation in your scalp. This, in turn, provides sufficient blood supply to the hair follicles preventing hair damage and loss. Rosemary oil can also prevent dry, itchy scalp, dandruff, and premature graying.

Can I directly apply Rosemary oil to my hair?

Essential oils in their pure and raw form are very concentrated. They may quickly irritate your hair scalp. So it is advisable to opt for the mix n match method, a.k.a. DIY.

The hair experts recommend that you first dilute the Rosemary oil by using a carrier oil, like coconut oil, pumpkin seed oil, or grapeseed oil. Conversely, you can use other products, like shampoo, rather than applying the oil directly to your scalp and hair.

DIY Rosemary oil and carrier oil -

As per the Trichologists, use this thumb rule when diluting the Rosemary oil - pour fifteen drops of Rosemary oil with six teaspoons of your choice of carrier oil (coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, etc.). Mix it in a bowl, then apply it to your scalp and hair and massage it. Leave the oil for at least ten minutes and wash it out.

DIY Rosemary oil and shampoo -

If you want to mix the oil with your shampoo, our Trichologists advise adding a couple of drops of the Rosemary oil to an almond-sized amount of your shampoo. Pour it on your hair and massage for at least five minutes before washing.

How should I use Rosemary oil for hair regrowth?

Below are all the diverse ways in which you can use Rosemary oil for hair growth. There is a lot of easy DIY, so choose the method that best suits your routine.

i. The simplest way to use Rosemary oil for hair is by using a shampoo with a high level of Rosemary oil ingredient.

ii. You can also make Rosemary shampoo easily at home. All you have to do is add about ten drops of Rosemary oil to your shampoo and wash your hair daily.

iii. Hypothetically speaking, apply Rosemary oil to your scalp and let it sit on for a long period or overnight before rinsing to help enhance its effects.

iv. You can also make a Rosemary oil solution at home - simply dilute your Rosemary oil by mixing a couple of drops with a carrier oil. Apply it to your scalp and leave it overnight.

v. You can also make a Rosemary concentrate at home - add a handful (or two) of dried Rosemary leaves to a quarter of boiled distilled water. Allow this mixture to steep for a minimum of five hours. Longer the steeping time, the higher the concentrations. You can use this mixture either by fusing it in your shampoo (take thee times the amount of shampoo than the concentration) or by applying a few drops directly to your scalp. Make sure the mixture is at room temperature before you use it. Also, do a test patch to determine any reaction or sensitivity.

Note: Rosemary oil for hair may take several months to show results (hair regrowth is an immensely slow process, after all). So be patient and continue using it.

Can everyone use Rosemary oil for hair?

According to our Trichologists, Rosemary oil is suitable for all hair types as the oil target the hair scalp and follicle, not the hair strands.

Although if you have a sensitive scalp or are under any medication and are skeptical about how your hair skin may react, discuss it with your dermatologist first. Alternatively, you can do a test patch, i.e., apply a couple of drops of Rosemary oil on a small part of your head and wait until twenty-four hours to see if any irritation or itchiness occurs.

What should I know before using Rosemary oil for hair?

Rosemary oil safety tips -

i. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not use Rosemary oil unless their doctor allows so (there is no scientific proof of positive or negative results on a pregnant woman...but risking it is not advisable).

ii. Avoid getting Rosemary oil in your mouth and eyes as it may irritate. Rinse it immediately with cold water if it leaks in your eyes.

iii. Keep it out of reach of small children.

iv. Be careful about the quantity of oil you apply. While applying too less may not show effective results, applying too much may cause discomfort, irritation, or itchiness (no severe health dangers, though)

v. Remember that there is no proven evidence that Rosemary oil is safe to apply on children’s scalps or works on childhood hair loss.

Can I use Rosemary oil for hair every day - is it safe?

If you want to use Rosemary oil for hair on a regular basis, make sure you dilute the oil by mixing it with a carrier oil - it is an easy DIY process but a mandatory one. Make sure to wash your hair frequently so that the oil mixture does not clog your hair follicles. You can also (alternatively) use a Rosemary oil serum to treat your scalp. The process to apply the serum is similar to that of applying oil. Apply the serum to your hair roots and let it sit overnight for best results.

Where does Rosemary oil for hair stand in comparison to other oils?

Trichologists believe the quality that makes Rosemary oil for hair stand out from other such carrier oils is its hair health benefits. Meaning - it promotes blood circulation to your dry, itchy scalp, thus, strengthening your overall hair and preventing further hair loss. While other oils merely talk about hair regrowth.

Also, Rosemary oil is slightly more concentrated than other essential and carrier oils. So, you must use it wisely, or it may cause irritation in your hair or skin.

What are the health benefits of Rosemary oil for hair?

1. Rosemary is a popular medicinal plant that has been useful (for ages) to treat many ailments, including hair loss and skin irritation.

2. It has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help in promoting skin and scalp health.

3. Vasoconstriction and Vasodilation properties: Rosemary oil improves blood circulation and acts as a vasodilator. It means that it can open and dilate the blood vessels to encourage the blood to flow easily through the veins. This, in turn, provides a number of health benefits to both the scalp and hair strands.

4. Regular application of Rosemary oil aids in promoting hair growth (not yet scientifically proven, though)

5. Strengthens hair: Rosemary oil tends to protect your hair from breakage and damage, therefore reducing further hair loss. With proper and regular usage, your hair may start appearing thicker, stronger, fuller, and shinier.

6. Alleviates irritating scalp: One of the key ingredients in Rosemary oil is carnosic acid, which is known for its skin and tissue restorative quality. This can improve scalp itchiness, irritation, and overall scalp health.

7. Preventing loss of hair: The quality of Rosemary oil to prevent hair loss comes into the picture owing to its improvement of the scalp and prevention of hair breakage by regulating proper blood flow.

8. Heals dry scalp and eliminates dandruff: Rosemary oil can reduce dandruff and dry scalp-related problems by acting as an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent. This, in turn, also leads to improved hair growth if the hair damage was a result of any bacterial or fungal issue.

Conclusion

For decades, Rosemary oil has been known for its medicinal and culinary properties. However, recent studies say that using Rosemary oil for hair can help promote hair regrowth.

Science and several peoples' experiences together suggest that any essential oil (for that matter) does not fully protect against hair loss, especially if it is female or male hereditary baldness. Having said that, Rosemary oil is in itself a simple remedy that you can easily use at home with no dangerous side effects known. Conversely, it is actually quite safe when you use it correctly and DOES enhance the overall texture of your hair.

Have you ever tried any essential oil for your skin or hair? Tell us your experience in the comments below.

