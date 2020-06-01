Sabja Seeds: 5 reasons why you should include basil seeds in your diet

Sabja or basil seeds are highly nutritious seeds that provide various health benefits. Read on to know why you should include them in your diet.

Sabja or basil seeds comes from sweet basil, Ocimum basilicium. It possesses all the essential nutrients that provide us with numerous health benefits. They are also known as tukmaria seeds. They are black seeds that look a lot like sesame or chia seeds. They are a good source of minerals, omega-3 fat and other healthy nutrients. These seeds have been used in Ayurveda for centuries due to its nutritional value.

Sabja seeds don’t have a distinct taste but are often used as a seasoning in dishes all across the world. The best way to consume them is by soaking them in warm water for 15 minutes and consume. The water causes the seeds to swell up, releasing antioxidants and beneficial digestive enzymes.

Here are the health benefits of sabja seeds you should know about:

Aids weight loss

Sabja seeds are loaded with fibre, which keeps your stomach full for longer and prevents unwanted cravings. Also, they are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that helps in stimulating the fat-burning metabolism in the body. Have it as a pre-meal snack or add it your bowl of yoghurt to reap the benefits.

Keeps blood sugar levels in check

The high-fibre content helps slow down the metabolism and controls the conversion of carbs into glucose. It is touted as a superfood that helps people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Helps detox the body

Basil seeds help regulate smooth bowel movements and relieve constipation and bloating. Having a glass of milk with sabja seeds before going to bed can help clean the stomach and aid digestion.

Reduces body heat

Having a drink with sabja seeds mixed in it can help your body cool down. It is a refreshing drink that is known to lower body heat.

Good for skin and hair

Eating these seeds regularly helps in the growth of collagen and help fight skin or hair damage. They are also high in vitamin K, proteins and iron, all of which are essential for healthy hair. It can also provide relief from eczema and psoriasis when applied directly to the scalp. All you have to do is mix raw, crushed seeds into coconut oil and warm it for a few minutes before applying it.

