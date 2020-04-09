Follow THESE safety measures while grocery shopping during the Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic has led to lockdown and due to this, we are only able to go out to buy essentials. Read below to find out safety measures that you must take while going grocery shopping.

Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day. The US, Italy, Germany, Spain and France have been majorly affected by this pandemic. And the cases in India are also on the sharp rise. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Delhi are worst hit in India. To curb the issue and to make sure that the citizens are safe and sound at home, the government is doing everything it can make to stop the spread of the virus. Right from sealing some localities to making wearing masks a compulsion, the government is making sure to protect citizens from this microscopic virus.

Not only the government, but the citizens are also doing their best to fight this situation by staying indoors as much as possible. However, at times, we have to get out to buy some essentials for our home. While we go out to shop for the essentials, we make sure to keep a safe distance, wear a mask and carry our shopping bags. However, there are a few more things that we need to keep in mind while going out to buy the essentials. Read below to find out some safety guidelines that one must follow while shopping for essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shop for the things quickly:

Just because you are getting a chance to go out of the house, don't waste time in the shops or the supermarkets. Make a list of things you need and try to go early in the morning so that you can avoid the crowd. Buy all the things you need quickly, and come back from the shop before it starts getting crowded.

Hand sanitizers are better than gloves:

It's okay if you don't have a pair of latex gloves when you go out to shop. Make sure to carry a sanitizer with you, and sanitise your hands frequently. Usually, you will get a pair of latex gloves at any store, but if you don't, then you can use plastic gloves to handle things. Don't get paranoid if you don't have gloves you have sanitizer- use that wisely and frequently.

Wipe the shopping cart before using it:

If you are going to a supermarket to shop for the essentials, then make sure to sanitise the shopping cart before touching it. Sanitise with some sanitiser and tissue, or you can also antiseptic wipe that is easily at the medical or general stores. Do not under any circumstances, touch the basket or the cart without sanitising it.

When in-store, touch less things:

Yes, you are going to the supermarket to shop for the essentials, and you have to touch things at the store for that. But instead of touching everything, pick up the things you need. Make the touching a bare minimum by preparing a list of things you need. Use the list as your guide and don't touch anything that you are not planning to buy for the time being.

Don't forget social distancing:

Yes, you are going out, and there'll be people in the store, but you have to make it a point to maintain the social distancing at the market as well. Stay at least 6 feet or 1 meter apart from other shoppers. Don't overcrowd, wait for your turn, don't lean while standing and remember even if you meet someone you know, do not hug or shake hands with that person.

Fruits and veggies:

Once you are back from the store, make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds. Do not touch anything before washing your hands thoroughly. Once that's done, then rinse all the fruits and vegetables with warm water before storing them in the refrigerator. You don't need to wash the fruits and veggies with the soap, running them through the water will also do the job. You can also keep them in the sunlight for a while before keeping them in the fridge. However, refrain from buying packed fruits and veggies for the time being.

Wash your hands:

This is the most important thing that you have to keep in mind. Washing the hands can kill the virus, so before heading out of the house wash your hands thoroughly. And while you are out, sanitise your hands a multiple times. Once you come back from the store, make sure to wash your hands before touching anything around.

