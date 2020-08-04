Safflower Oil for Diabetes: Here’s everything you need to know about it

A study has shown that safflower oil is beneficial for people suffering from Type-2 diabetes. Read on to know more.

Type-2 diabetes is one of the most common health diseases affecting millions of people across the world. It is a lifelong disease that keeps your body from using insulin the way it should. This disease silently wreaks havoc on the body and lead to serious health complications such as nerve damage, chronic kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases and more. It also affects a person’s immunity, making them prone to infections.

A person suffering from diabetes might not show obvious physical symptoms. Urinating frequently, lethargy, unexplained weight loss, blurry vision, wounds, itching around private areas and feeling thirsty all the time are some of the symptoms of type-2 diabetes. Once it is diagnosed, your doctor may recommend changing your lifestyle habits. What you eat plays an essential role in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Safflower oil is one such thing that might help you control type-2 diabetes.

A study conducted by Clinical Nutrition concluded that 8 gram of Safflower oil daily for four months may have positive effects on your blood sugar levels.

Here is everything you need to know about Safflower oil and its health benefits.

Safflower for Type-2 diabetes

Safflower oil is a popular cooking oil that comes from the seeds of the safflower plant. Safflower is a tall plant with spiked leaves and yellow or orange flowers. Safflower seeds are used to extract safflower oil, which is rich in unsaturated fats, which helps to improves a person’s blood glucose level.

The study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition suggested that Safflower oil helps to improve cholesterol as well as insulin sensitivity in obese people- menopausal women. It also provides other health benefits, which include:

1- It is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, including monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats. It is important for hormone regulation and memory. Including healthy fats such as this in your diet can reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

2- The same study also stated that regular intake of safflower oil can improve blood cholesterol levels, which, in turn, can alleviate the risk of heart attack and stroke.

3- Safflower oil contains vitamin E, which is known to improve skin health and support the immune system. If applied to dry or inflamed skin, safflower oil may help soothe the skin and give it a smooth appearance.

4- It is safe cooking safflower oil at high temperature as it does not produce free radicals. It is a good choice for deep frying or baking.

5- It is considered effective to lose weight, but there is little research to support this claim. In fact, it is not a low-calorie food so, eating too much of the oil can jeopardize your weight loss efforts. However, adding a small amount isn’t harmful.

