Salman Khan's fitness secret can help you to achieve a chiselled body; Check it out

The Bhaijaan of B-town is known for his built and chiselled body. He is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for a very long time and he is loved by all his fans and co-stars. He is one of the most popular and loved stars in the industry and for his amazing acting skills. He is known to be a fitness freak and he sure has a well-sculpted body. For years, Salman Khan has been known for his amazing physique and he has managed to maintain his body despite his busy shoot schedules and whatnot. He never fails to hit the gym no matter what the time may be. Bhaijaan absolutely loves gym and enjoys training hard and sweating it out. He is the one who made all girls fall in love with the built body and chiselled abs. If you're looking for some fitness inspiration, Salman Khan surely tops the list. His workout regime and diet plan isn't for those with a weak heart!

Workout Routine

Salman Khan's workout regime consists of a lot of exercises as well as cycling. To begin with, he never misses his workout. No matter what happens, he always finds a way to squeeze in 2 to 3 hours for work out. He is very dedicated and disciplined when it comes to his workout routine. He does a lot of weight training as well as cardio and he also takes Sundays off to rest! He focuses on exercises like jumping jacks, squats, push-ups and bench press, deadlifts and crunches and planks. He also runs on the treadmill as a part of his cardio workout.

Diet Plan

Salman Khan eats a very protein-rich diet which helps him build muscles. His diet includes a lot of fish and egg whites as well as milk and meat. He also has a weak spot of the Indian as well as Italian cuisine. He enjoys snacking on protein bars as well as nuts and dry fruits. His post-workout snacks are usually high protein foods like oats or almonds or egg whites. He also consumes a lot of vegetables which helps him remain healthy. He enjoys drinking a protein shake right before his workout. He stays away from sugar and artificial sweeteners as well as process foods. Bhaijaan follows a very disciplined and healthy lifestyle.

