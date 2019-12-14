Sandalwood Benefits: THESE are the reasons why you should utilise Sandalwood for a RADIANT skin

Sandalwood powder is a must-have in our skin care routine even if we don’t have oily skin. It has numerous benefits, which can save every skin type from any severe skin problem.

Sandalwood or Chandan has been used for skin care since ages. In Ayurveda, it is considered to be the most essential ingredient, which has to be in everyone’s skin care routine. It is natural and effective to demolish any skin problem and to prevent any damage to the skin. Not only for oily skin, sandalwood has been proven to be effective for other skin types as well. It works on skin tan, acne, inflammation, dark spots, blackheads, etc.

Add this natural medicine to your skin care routine once you go through the benefits of it to stay away from all kinds of skin problems!

Removes tan

Sandalwood is extremely effective to save our skin from harmful UV rays. The natural oils in it reduce the tan on skin. And its cooling effect soothes sunburn and reduces redness caused by it.

Comes with anti-inflammatory properties

Chandan has anti-inflammatory properties in it, which can heal the burning sensation caused by acne. It is also good to treat insect-bites or any other skin wounds.

Works as an astringent

Coagulation of skin proteins caused by sandalwood protects the skin from any breakouts, abrasions and allergies. It also tightens the pores by giving contractions on the skin tissues. That is why many facial packs and toners contain sandalwood.

Acts as an antiseptic

The antiseptic properties in it prevent the skin from acne and sores, which we may get from the exposure to dirt and dust regularly. A meticulous application of sandalwood powder with milk on the affected area will surely heal the inflammation.

Removes dark spots

Regular usage of sandalwood powder on dark spots will surely help to get rid of it. If it gets mixed with coconut oil, then the application would be more powerful to vanish the spots. And the mixture of sandalwood powder with rose water would be really helpful to control the sebum production for oily skin.

