Sara Ali Khan inspires us to stay healthy during lockdown period with Tabata workout

Feeling exhausted being at home during this lockdown period? Try the Tabata workout which Sara Ali Khan has shown on Instagram to stay fit and active all day.

ara Ali Khan inspired us to stay active by doing easy Tabata workout while staying at home in quarantine. Doing some mild exercises or maintaining a workout routine is helpful to stay active and feel refreshed. So, we can follow the easy Tabata workout shown by the Love Aaj Kal actress on her Instagram page. Sara recently posted the video of her doing Tabata workout to inspire people to exercise at home.

What is Tabata workout?

Tabata workout is a part of the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) which involves short bouts of intense body movements. They are performed for 20 seconds for every eight rounds with a short break of 10 seconds between each round.

What did she do in Tabata workout?

Squat jumps.

Mountain climbers.

Burpees.

Jumping jacks.

Reverse lunges.

Shoulder taps in high plank.

2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump.

Who can do Tabata workout?

Everyone can perform Tabata workout from beginners to Olympic athletes. This style of workout was designed by the Japanese scientist Dr Izumi Tabata from the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo during 1990. Tabata workout is believed to be burning calories even after the exercise is over. It is also good for muscle tissues.

If exercising for a long time is not your cup of tea, then you can definitely opt for Tabata workout to stay fit while being in quarantine. It also helps to improve your endurance.

